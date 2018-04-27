Sport Guinness PRO14

Friday 27 April 2018

Ross Byrne and Joey Carbery both start as Leinster visit The Sportsground for John Muldoon's Connacht farewell

24 March 2018; Ross Byrne of Leinster following the Guinness PRO14 Round 18 match between Ospreys and Leinster at the Liberty Stadium in Swansea, Wales. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Ross Byrne and Joey Carbery have both been named in the Leinster team to face Connacht at The Sportsground this weekend.

Reports have emerged indicating that one of the young stars may be forced up north to play for Ulster, as Joe Schmidt looks to get more game-time for his back-up out-halves.

Byrne has got the nod at ten to face Connacht, with Carbery selected at fullback, a position where he has excelled at times this season.

Leo Cullen has made fifteen changes to the side that beat Scarlets in last Saturday's Champions Cup semi-final, with Jack McGrath captaining the new look outfit from loosehead prop.

Jack Conan also comes back into the starting side for the first time since picking up a knee injury during the Six Nations.

For Connacht, John Muldoon captains the team in his last appearance for his home province before he retires from rugby. The Galwegian has been a legendary figure for Connacht, captaining the westerners to PRO 12 glory in 2016.

The game at The Sportsground kicks off at 15.05.

Connacht:

15. Tiernan O’Halloran

14. Niyi Adeolokun

13. Tom Farrell

12. Bundee Aki

11. Matt Healy

10. Jack Carty

9. Kieran Marmion

1. Denis Buckley

2. Shane Delahunt

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Gavin Thornbury

5. Quinn Roux

6. Eoin McKeon

7. Jarrad Butler

8. John Muldoon (captain)

Replacements:

16. Tom McCartney

17. Peter McCabe

18. Conor Carey

19. Ultan Dillane

20. Eoghan Masterson

21. Caolin Blade

22. Craig Ronaldson

23. Darragh Leader

Leinster:

15. Joey Carbery

14. Barry Daly

13. Tom Daly

12. Noel Reid

11. James Lowe

10. Ross Byrne

9. Nick McCarthy

1. Jack McGrath (captain)

2. James Tracy

3. Andrew Porter

4. Ross Molony

5. Mick Kearney

6. Max Deegan

7. Peadar Timmins

8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. Seán Cronin

17. Cian Healy

18. Michael Bent

19. Devin Toner

20. Jordi Murphy

21. Jamison Gibson-Park

22. Jordan Larmour

23. Adam Byrne

