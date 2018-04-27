Ross Byrne and Joey Carbery have both been named in the Leinster team to face Connacht at The Sportsground this weekend.

Ross Byrne and Joey Carbery both start as Leinster visit The Sportsground for John Muldoon's Connacht farewell

Reports have emerged indicating that one of the young stars may be forced up north to play for Ulster, as Joe Schmidt looks to get more game-time for his back-up out-halves.

Byrne has got the nod at ten to face Connacht, with Carbery selected at fullback, a position where he has excelled at times this season. Leo Cullen has made fifteen changes to the side that beat Scarlets in last Saturday's Champions Cup semi-final, with Jack McGrath captaining the new look outfit from loosehead prop.

Jack Conan also comes back into the starting side for the first time since picking up a knee injury during the Six Nations. For Connacht, John Muldoon captains the team in his last appearance for his home province before he retires from rugby. The Galwegian has been a legendary figure for Connacht, captaining the westerners to PRO 12 glory in 2016.

The game at The Sportsground kicks off at 15.05. Connacht:

15. Tiernan O’Halloran 14. Niyi Adeolokun

13. Tom Farrell

12. Bundee Aki

11. Matt Healy 10. Jack Carty 9. Kieran Marmion

1. Denis Buckley

2. Shane Delahunt 3. Finlay Bealham 4. Gavin Thornbury

5. Quinn Roux 6. Eoin McKeon 7. Jarrad Butler

8. John Muldoon (captain) Replacements: 16. Tom McCartney

17. Peter McCabe 18. Conor Carey 19. Ultan Dillane

20. Eoghan Masterson 21. Caolin Blade 22. Craig Ronaldson

23. Darragh Leader Leinster: 15. Joey Carbery

14. Barry Daly 13. Tom Daly 12. Noel Reid 11. James Lowe

10. Ross Byrne 9. Nick McCarthy 1. Jack McGrath (captain) 2. James Tracy

3. Andrew Porter 4. Ross Molony 5. Mick Kearney 6. Max Deegan 7. Peadar Timmins 8. Jack Conan Replacements: 16. Seán Cronin 17. Cian Healy 18. Michael Bent 19. Devin Toner 20. Jordi Murphy 21. Jamison Gibson-Park 22. Jordan Larmour 23. Adam Byrne

Online Editors