Ross Byrne and Joey Carbery both start as Leinster visit The Sportsground for John Muldoon's Connacht farewell
Ross Byrne and Joey Carbery have both been named in the Leinster team to face Connacht at The Sportsground this weekend.
Reports have emerged indicating that one of the young stars may be forced up north to play for Ulster, as Joe Schmidt looks to get more game-time for his back-up out-halves.
Byrne has got the nod at ten to face Connacht, with Carbery selected at fullback, a position where he has excelled at times this season.
Leo Cullen has made fifteen changes to the side that beat Scarlets in last Saturday's Champions Cup semi-final, with Jack McGrath captaining the new look outfit from loosehead prop.
Jack Conan also comes back into the starting side for the first time since picking up a knee injury during the Six Nations.
For Connacht, John Muldoon captains the team in his last appearance for his home province before he retires from rugby. The Galwegian has been a legendary figure for Connacht, captaining the westerners to PRO 12 glory in 2016.
The game at The Sportsground kicks off at 15.05.
Connacht:
15. Tiernan O’Halloran
14. Niyi Adeolokun
13. Tom Farrell
12. Bundee Aki
11. Matt Healy
10. Jack Carty
9. Kieran Marmion
1. Denis Buckley
2. Shane Delahunt
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Gavin Thornbury
5. Quinn Roux
6. Eoin McKeon
7. Jarrad Butler
8. John Muldoon (captain)
Replacements:
16. Tom McCartney
17. Peter McCabe
18. Conor Carey
19. Ultan Dillane
20. Eoghan Masterson
21. Caolin Blade
22. Craig Ronaldson
23. Darragh Leader
Leinster:
15. Joey Carbery
14. Barry Daly
13. Tom Daly
12. Noel Reid
11. James Lowe
10. Ross Byrne
9. Nick McCarthy
1. Jack McGrath (captain)
2. James Tracy
3. Andrew Porter
4. Ross Molony
5. Mick Kearney
6. Max Deegan
7. Peadar Timmins
8. Jack Conan
Replacements:
16. Seán Cronin
17. Cian Healy
18. Michael Bent
19. Devin Toner
20. Jordi Murphy
21. Jamison Gibson-Park
22. Jordan Larmour
23. Adam Byrne
