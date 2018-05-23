Robbie Henshaw will not make it to the starting line for Leinster’s PRO14 League final against Scarlets at The Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Robbie Henshaw will not make it to the starting line for Leinster’s PRO14 League final against Scarlets at The Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Robbie Henshaw ruled out of Leinster's PRO14 final but should travel to Australia

The centre has not played since picking up a knee injury in The Champions Cup final against Racing 92 last Saturday week.

This places an increased emphasis on Isa Nacewa making it back from a calf injury that has nagged the captain in the last two weeks. Henshaw’s issue is not serious and fears his season was at an end have faded away.

In fact, he is expected to be named in Ireland’s squad for the three-test tour to Australia next month sometime later today. Subscribe to The Left Wing, Independent.ie's Rugby podcast in association with Laya Healthcare, with Luke Fitzgerald and Will Slattery for the best discussion and analysis each week. From in depth interviews with some of Irish rugby's biggest stars to unmatched insights into the provinces and the national team, The Left Wing has all your rugby needs covered.

Listen and subscribe to The Left Wing on iTunes and Soundcloud

Online Editors