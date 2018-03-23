Pro14 team news: Big guns return for Leinster, Henderson and Stockdale start for Ulster while Munster rest Grand Slam champions
A number of Ireland's Grand Slam winners have been named in the Leinster starting team to face Ospreys at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday (KO 7.35).
Luke McGrath has recovered from a knee injury and takes the captain's armband while Joey Carbery starts at full back and Fergus McFadden is on the wing.
Jack McGrath, Seán Cronin and Andrew Porter all start for Leo Cullen's men.
Munster, meanwhile, have decided to rest their Grand Slam-winning contingent for their clash against the Scarlets in Thomond Park on Saturday (5.30pm).
There are six changes to the side beaten by Edinburgh last weekend as Academy player Calvin Nash, Ian Keatley, Dave Kilcoyne, Rhys Marshall, John Ryan and Tommy O'Donnell all come into the side.
For Ulster, Iain Henderson and Six Nations Player of the Tournament Jacob Stockdale will start against Cardiff Blues (3.15).
Leinster (v Ospreys): 15. Joey Carbery (30), 14. Fergus McFadden (165), 13. Rory O’Loughlin (36), 12. Noel Reid (97), 11. Barry Daly (22), 10. Ross Byrne (44), 9. Luke McGrath (90) CAPTAIN, 1. Jack McGrath (125), 2. Seán Cronin (146), 3. Andrew Porter (22), 4. Ross Molony (59), 5. Scott Fardy (16), 6. Josh Murphy (7), 7. Jordi Murphy (100), 8. Jack Conan (68)
Replacements: 16. James Tracy (57), 17. Ed Byrne (21), 18. Michael Bent (103), 19. Ian Nagle (16), 20. Max Deegan (15), 21. Jamison Gibson-Park (45), 22. Dave Kearney (121), 23. Adam Byrne (34)
Munster (v Scarlets): JJ Hanrahan; Calvin Nash, Sammy Arnold, Rory Scannell, Alex Wootton; Ian Keatley, James Hart; Dave Kilcoyne, Rhys Marshall, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland (C); Jack O’Donoghue, Tommy O’Donnell, Robin Copeland.
Replacements: Niall Scannell, James Cronin, Stephen Archer, Gerbrandt Grobler, Dave O’Callaghan, Jack Stafford, Stephen Fitzgerald, Dan Goggin.
Ulster (v Cardiff Bl;ues): (15-9): C Piutau; C Gilroy, L Marshall, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; J McPhillips, J Cooney; (1-8): A Warwick, R Herring, W Herbst, A O'Connor (Captain), K Treadwell, I Henderson, C Ross, N Timoney;
Replacements (16-23): J Andrew, C Black, R Kane, M Dalton, M Rea, D Shanahan, P Nelson, L Ludik.
Online Editors
