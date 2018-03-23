Pro14 team news: Big guns return for Leinster, Henderson and Stockdale start for Ulster while Munster rest Grand Slam champions

Luke McGrath has recovered from a knee injury and takes the captain's armband while Joey Carbery starts at full back and Fergus McFadden is on the wing.

Munster, meanwhile, have decided to rest their Grand Slam-winning contingent for their clash against the Scarlets in Thomond Park on Saturday (5.30pm).

There are six changes to the side beaten by Edinburgh last weekend as Academy player Calvin Nash, Ian Keatley, Dave Kilcoyne, Rhys Marshall, John Ryan and Tommy O'Donnell all come into the side.

For Ulster, Iain Henderson and Six Nations Player of the Tournament Jacob Stockdale will start against Cardiff Blues (3.15).