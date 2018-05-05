Sport Guinness PRO14

Saturday 5 May 2018

Pro14 quarter-final: Munster face Edinburgh at Thomond Park

Simon Zebo
Simon Zebo

Sam Roberts

Munster face their last chance to scratch a seven-year title itch.

Join Sam Roberts for all the action from Thomond Park as Simon Zebo plays his last game at the famous ground, and the home crowd hope for a win over Edinburgh - and a place in the last four of the Pro14.

 

Online Editors

