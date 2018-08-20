Champions Cup and Pro14 double winners Leinster have been rewarded for their sublime season at this evening's Pro14 launch party in Glasgow.

Plenty of joy for Irish as Pro14 awards and Team of the Year revealed

Leo Cullen won the Manager of the Year award after guiding the Blues to their double delight and Jordan Larmour scooped the Young Player of the Year award while Barry Daly was top try sorer.

Irish international Tadhg Beirne, who will be playing with Munster this season, won Player of the Year for his performances with Scarlets.

Leinster and Scarlets dominated the Pro14 Dream Team with five players each in the starting 15.

List of Award Winners

- Guinness Players' Player of the Season: Tadhg Beirne (Scarlets)

- Guinness PRO14 Coach of the Season: Leo Cullen (Leinster Rugby)

- Honda Young Player of the Season: Jordan Larmour (Leinster Rugby)

- Guinness PRO14 Chairman's Award: Ed Jackson (Dragons)

- Gilbert Golden Boot Award: Fred Zeilinga (Toyota Cheetahs)

- Guinness PRO14 Dream Team Captain: Callum Gibbins (Glasgow Warriors)

- Guinness PRO14 Top Try Scorer: Barry Daly (Leinster Rugby)

- Guinness PRO14 Tackle Machine: Olly Robinson (Cardiff Blues)

- Guinness PRO14 Ironman: Giulio Bisegni (Zebre Rugby Club)

- Specsavers FairPlay Award: Scarlets

Guinness PRO14 Dream Team 2017/18

Forwards

1 Rob Evans – Scarlets

2 Torsten van Jaarsveld – Toyota Cheetahs

3 Andrew Porter – Leinster Rugby

4 Scott Fardy – Leinster Rugby

5 Tadhg Beirne – Scarlets

6 Aaron Shingler – Scarlets

7 Callum Gibbins – Glasgow Warriors CAPTAIN

8 Jack Conan – Leinster Rugby

Backs

9 John Cooney – Ulster Rugby

10 Rhys Patchell – Scarlets

11 James Lowe – Leinster Rugby

12 Hadleigh Parkes – Scarlets

13 Nick Grigg – Glasgow Warriors

14 Jordan Larmour – Leinster Rugby

15 Blair Kinghorn – Edinburgh Rugby

