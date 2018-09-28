Johann van Graan and Dan McFarland have named their teams for tomorrow's inter-provincial derby at Thomond Park.

Munster-Ulster team news: Keith Earls returns and new signing Alby Mathewson goes straight in at 9 for the hosts

There are eight changes to the Munster side beaten in Cardiff last week with Alby Mathewson making his Munster debut at scrum-half as Keith Earls and Niall Scannell make their first starts of the season.

Having obtained a work permit in the standard timelines, Mathewson is named at scrum-half for his first Munster appearance.

Mike Haley, Dan Goggin, Earls, Mathewson, Dave Kilcoyne, Scannell, Billy Holland and Tommy O’Donnell all come into the side.

Haley starts at full-back with Andrew Conway and Earls on the flanks.

Rory Scannell partners Goggin in the centres with out-half Joey Carbery alongside Mathewson in the half-backs.

Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell and Stephen Archer make up the front row with Holland returning from injury to partner Tadhg Beirne in the second row.

Captain Peter O’Mahony, O’Donnell and CJ Stander complete the side.

Hooker Kevin O’Byrne and prop Ciaran Parker are both set to see their first PRO14 action of the season off the bench with O’Byrne returning from a calf injury.

Munster: (15-9) Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Dan Goggin, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; Joey Carbery, Alby Mathewson; (1-8) Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Tadhg Beirne, Billy Holland; Peter O’Mahony (C), Tommy O’Donnell, CJ Stander.

Replacements: (16-23) Kevin O’Byrne, James Cronin, Ciaran Parker, Jean Kleyn, Arno Botha, Duncan Williams, Ian Keatley, Sammy Arnold.

Ulster prop Andrew Warwick will become the latest player to reach the 100 cap milestone for the province tomorrow.

27-year-old Warwick, who made his debut against Cardiff towards the tail end of the 2013/14 season, will start at loosehead prop, with fellow Ballymena RFC clubman Adam McBurney selected for his first start of the season beside him at hooker. Ross Kane completes the front row.

Alan O’Connor will captain the side from the second row, with Iain Henderson returning to partner him in the engine room.

In the back row, flankers Matthew Rea and Nick Timoney are named at blindside and openside respectively, with Jean Deysel packing down at number 8.

John Cooney returns from the scalp laceration sustained in the win over Southern Kings a fortnight ago to join Billy Burns at half-back.

Angus Curtis will also earn his first start of the season, as he is given the nod to partner Darren Cave in midfield.

Wingers Angus Kernohan and Craig Gilroy join Peter Nelson in the back three as the fullback runs out for the 50th time in an Ulster jersey.

On the bench, John Andrew, Eric O’Sullivan and Tom O’Toole will provide the front row cover, with Kieran Treadwell and Clive Ross named as the additional forward options. Double try-scorer from last week Dave Shanahan will cover scrum-half, while the Abbey Insurance Ulster Rugby Academy duo of Michael Lowry and James Hume are set to earn their first Ulster senior caps if called upon. The pair played together at RBAI and now line out for Banbridge RFC in the All Ireland League.

Ulster: (15-9): Peter Nelson, Craig Gilroy, Darren Cave, Angus Curtis, Angus Kernohan, Billy Burns, John Cooney; (1-8): Andrew Warwick, Adam McBurney, Ross Kane, Alan O’Connor (Capt), Iain Henderson, Matthew Rea, Nick Timoney, Jean Deysel.

Replacements: (16-23) John Andrew, Eric O’Sullivan, Tom O’Toole, Kieran Treadwell, Clive Ross, Dave Shanahan, Michael Lowry, James Hume.

