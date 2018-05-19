Sport Guinness PRO14

Saturday 19 May 2018

Leinster vs Munster, Guinness PRO 14 semi-final: Home side strike first after James Lowe's moment of magic

19 May 2018; James Lowe offloads to his Leinster team-mate Jack Conan who scored their side's opening try during the Guinness PRO14 semi-final match between Leinster and Munster at the RDS Arena in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
19 May 2018; James Lowe offloads to his Leinster team-mate Jack Conan who scored their side's opening try during the Guinness PRO14 semi-final match between Leinster and Munster at the RDS Arena in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Leinster take on Munster at the RDS this afternoon, with the winners set to face Scarlets in the Guinness PRO 14 final at the Aviva Stadium next weekend. Follow all the action in our live blog, with the game kicking off at 15.15:

 

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport