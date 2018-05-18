Leinster take on Munster in an all-Irish Pro14 semi-final in the RDS this Saturday, with a place in the Aviva stadium finale the prize for the winner.

Leinster v Munster: When is it on and how can I watch it? Everything you need to know about Pro14 semis

The home side are looking to do the 'double' of domestic and European honours after adding a fourth star to their crest with victory over a dogged Racing 92 in Bilbao last weekend.

For Munster this will be their last opportunity this season to win silverware and end their seven-year wait for a trophy. Here's everything you need to know about the Pro14 semi-final:

What time is it on? Kick-off in the RDS is at 3.15pm on Saturday.

Where can I watch it? The game will be shown on both Sky Sports and TG4.

What are the line-ups? The official team news won't be announced until noon on Friday, but on the Leinster side we know Robbie Henshaw will play no part, while Isa Nacewa and Johnny Sexton are doubts after last weekend's bruising final.

Munster's bill of health is cleaner, helped by the fact the visitors could take last weekend off after their 28-14 win over Edinburgh in the quarter-final two weeks ago. That was Simon Zebo's last game at Thomond Park ahead his summer move to Racing 92, and if Munster lose on Saturday that will be his final game for the province before the move to France.

What are the players saying?

Munster centre Rory Scannell says the gap between Munster and Leinster is not as large as some pundits are making out. "I don't think there is a massive margin," Scannell said. "In that period where Leinster won four European Cups, we have reached six semi-finals, so we are not that far away.

"It's those small margins, but we are going to have to cut them down if we want to have a chance of getting a win at the weekend."

Leinster's Jack Conan is likely to get his chance from the start after coming off the bench in Bilbao, and the number 8 said Leinster will not have been distracted by their historic fourth European title win. "In previous weeks, we'd massive games and then the next week we probably didn't have as much on the line when we went in and massively underperformed against teams which were up for it more than we were which is never an acceptable standard for us," he said. "There's always added emotion, added pressure when you're playing in a derby game - Munster in the RDS for the first time in a good few years as well. I think that makes it even more special."

What are the odds? Leinster are strong favourites with most bookmakers - PaddyPower have Leinster to win at 3/10, Munster at 11/4

