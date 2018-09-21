Leinster name formidable team to face Edinburgh while Bundee Aki returns for Connacht
Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has named a strong side to face Edinburgh at the RDS this Saturday, with Dan Leavy set to make his first appearance of the season off the bench.
There are seven changes in total to the Leinster team that beat the Dragons last weekend, with James Lowe, Fergus McFadden and Luke McGrath coming into the backline.
In the pack, Devin Toner starts at second row while there is an entirely new front row with Cian Healy, James Tracy and Michael Bent included from the start.
Leavy is named on a star-studded Leinster bench and is set for his seasonal debut after being sidelined with a rib injury in the early part of the campaign.
Elsewhere, Bundee Aki returns to the Connacht side at inside centre for the visit of Scarlets on Saturday, which will be the Ireland star's first appearance this season.
Aki's inclusion is one of six changes to the Connacht team that lost to Edinburgh last Friday night, with Tom Farrell also coming into the side at outside centre.
In the pack, hooker Tom McCartney, loosehead prop Denis Buckley, second row Gavin Thornbury and back row Robin Copeland are all selected in the starting team after missing out last week.
Leinster vs Edinburgh kicks off at 19.35 tomorrow night, while Connacht vs Scarlets gets underway at 17.15.
Leinster
15. Jordan Larmour
14. Fergus McFadden
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. James Lowe
10. Johnny Sexton (captain)
9. Luke McGrath
1. Cian Healy
2. James Tracy
3. Michael Bent
4. Devin Toner
5. James Ryan
6. Max Deegan
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Jack Conan
Replacements:
16. Seán Cronin
17. Peter Dooley
18. Tadhg Furlong
19. Mick Kearney
20. Dan Leavy
21. Jamison Gibson-Park
22. Ross Byrne
23. Joe Tomane
Connacht
15. Tiernan O’Halloran
14. Cian Kelleher
13. Tom Farrell
12. Bundee Aki
11. Matt Healy
10. Jack Carty
9. Kieran Marmion
1. Denis Buckley
2. Dave Heffernan
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Gavin Thornbury
5. Quinn Roux
6. Sean O’Brien
7. Jarrad Butler (captain)
8. Robin Copeland
Replacements:
16. Tom McCartney
17. Peter McCabe
18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy
19. Ultan Dillane
20. Colby Fainga’a
21. Caolin Blade
22. Craig Ronaldson
23. Niyi Adeolokun
Online Editors
