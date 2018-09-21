Leinster name formidable team to face Edinburgh while Bundee Aki returns for Connacht

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has named a strong side to face Edinburgh at the RDS this Saturday, with Dan Leavy set to make his first appearance of the season off the bench.

There are seven changes in total to the Leinster team that beat the Dragons last weekend, with James Lowe, Fergus McFadden and Luke McGrath coming into the backline.

In the pack, Devin Toner starts at second row while there is an entirely new front row with Cian Healy, James Tracy and Michael Bent included from the start.

Leavy is named on a star-studded Leinster bench and is set for his seasonal debut after being sidelined with a rib injury in the early part of the campaign.

Elsewhere, Bundee Aki returns to the Connacht side at inside centre for the visit of Scarlets on Saturday, which will be the Ireland star's first appearance this season.

Aki's inclusion is one of six changes to the Connacht team that lost to Edinburgh last Friday night, with Tom Farrell also coming into the side at outside centre.

In the pack, hooker Tom McCartney, loosehead prop Denis Buckley, second row Gavin Thornbury and back row Robin Copeland are all selected in the starting team after missing out last week.

Leinster vs Edinburgh kicks off at 19.35 tomorrow night, while Connacht vs Scarlets gets underway at 17.15.

Leinster

15. Jordan Larmour

14. Fergus McFadden

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. James Lowe

10. Johnny Sexton (captain)

9. Luke McGrath

1. Cian Healy

2. James Tracy

3. Michael Bent

4. Devin Toner

5. James Ryan

6. Max Deegan

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. Seán Cronin

17. Peter Dooley

18. Tadhg Furlong

19. Mick Kearney

20. Dan Leavy

21. Jamison Gibson-Park

22. Ross Byrne

23. Joe Tomane

Connacht

15. Tiernan O’Halloran

14. Cian Kelleher

13. Tom Farrell

12. Bundee Aki

11. Matt Healy

10. Jack Carty

9. Kieran Marmion

1. Denis Buckley

2. Dave Heffernan

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Gavin Thornbury

5. Quinn Roux

6. Sean O’Brien

7. Jarrad Butler (captain)

8. Robin Copeland

Replacements:

16. Tom McCartney

17. Peter McCabe

18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy

19. Ultan Dillane

20. Colby Fainga’a

21. Caolin Blade

22. Craig Ronaldson

23. Niyi Adeolokun

Online Editors