Leinster install extra seats at RDS as ticket demand soars for crunch Pro14 semi final against Munster

Leinster Rugby have announced that 630 extra seats will be installed in the RDS ahead of their Pro14 semi-final clash with Munster next week.

Leinster Rugby have announced that 630 extra seats will be installed in the RDS ahead of their Pro14 semi-final clash with Munster next week.

The extra seating will bring the overall capacity of the stadium to just short of 19,000 on the day.

The inter-provincial derby will take place on Saturday week with a place in the Pro14 final at the Aviva Stadium the prize for the winner. Munster set-up the tie with victory over Edinburgh last weekend, while Leinster had already secured their semi-final place after finishing top of conference B during the regular season.

Leinster will hope to arrive at the RDS next week with a trophy already secured as they prepare for their Champions Cup final against Racing 92 in Bilbao this weekend. For Munster this will be their final opportunity to win silverware this season after they crashed out of the Champions Cup at the semi-final stage with a 27-22 defeat to Racing.

"As expected the demand for this game from our Season Ticket Holders and wider supporter base has been huge and we were keen to meet that demand as best we could," Kevin Quinn, Leinster Rugby's Head of Commercial & Marketing said in a press release. "We have seen how special a place the RDS can be for games like these and in particular for interprovincial games and we were keen that we accommodated as many supporters as possible and in doing so, help make the RDS a cauldron of noise for Leo and the team."

Online Editors