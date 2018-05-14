Knee injury means Robbie Henshaw is out of PRO14 semi-final against Munster
Leinster will be without Robbie Henshaw for Saturday's PRO14 against Munster after injuring his knee in the Champions Cup win on Saturday.
Although he finished the game, the Athlone centre was limping in the aftermath as he iced his knee and he has been officially ruled out of the game by the province.
Isa Nacewa and Johnny Sexton are doubts for the RDS clash, with the captain nursing a calf problem and the out-half struggling with a calf problem.
The squad will not train today after the weekend's celebrations and are back on the pitch tomorrow.
Having secured a fourth European title, Leinster are now targeting a first league and Champions Cup double, but Munster will be hoping for a repeat of the 2011 final when they ambushed the newly crowned Heoineken Cup finals a week after they'd beaten Northampton in Cardiff.
Online Editors
