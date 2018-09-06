Jordi Murphy and Tadhg Beirne set for debuts as Ulster and Munster name teams for tough PRO 14 challenges
New Ulster signing Jordi Murphy will make his debut for the province after being named to start at openside flanker for this Friday's clash against Edinburgh at Kindspan Stadium.
Murphy, who moved to Ulster from Leinster in the summer, fits into a strong back row that features Springbok Marcell Coetzee at blindside flanker and highly rated youngster Nick Timoney at number eight.
Ulster come into the game on a high after a last gasp John Cooney penalty secured a 15-13 win over last season's PRO14 finalists Scarlets in Belfast last weekend.
Elsewhere, Tadhg Beirne is in line to make his first appearance for Munster after being named on the bench for tomorrow's trip to face Glasgow.
Beirne, who had two very productive seasons with the Scarlets, is being eased back into action after a heavy workload last year. Also on the bench - for the second week in-a-row - is Joey Carbery, while Springbok Jaco Taute is also among the replacements after almost a year out with a knee injury.
Munster got their season off to a strong start at Thomond Park last weekend with a dominant 38-0 win over the Cheetahs.
Both Munster and Ulster's games kick off at 19.35 tomorrow night.
Ulster
15. Will Addison
14. Craig Gilroy
13. Darren Cave
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Henry Speight
10. Billy Burns
9. John Cooney
1. Andrew Warwick
2. Rob Herring (captain)
3. Ross Kane
4. Kieran Treadwell
5. Iain Henderson
6. Marcell Coetzee
7. Jordi Murphy
8. Nick Timoney
Replacements
16. Adam McBurney
17. Eric O’Sullivan
18. Wiehahn Herbst
19. Alan O’Connor
20. Sean Reidy
21. Dave Shanahan
22. Angus Curtis
23. Angus Kernohan
Munster
15. Mike Haley
14. Darren Sweetnam
13. Sammy Arnold
12. Rory Scannell
11. Shane Daly
10. JJ Hanrahan
9. Neil Cronin
1. Dave Kilcoyne
2. Mike Sherry
3. John Ryan
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Billy Holland (captain)
6. Dave O’Callaghan
7. Tommy O’Donnell
8. Arno Botha
Replacements:
16. Rhys Marshall
17. James Cronin
18. Stephen Archer
19. Fineen Wycherley
20. Tadhg Beirne
21. Duncan Williams
22. Joey Carbery
23. Jaco Taute
