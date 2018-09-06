New Ulster signing Jordi Murphy will make his debut for the province after being named to start at openside flanker for this Friday's clash against Edinburgh at Kindspan Stadium.

Jordi Murphy and Tadhg Beirne set for debuts as Ulster and Munster name teams for tough PRO 14 challenges

Murphy, who moved to Ulster from Leinster in the summer, fits into a strong back row that features Springbok Marcell Coetzee at blindside flanker and highly rated youngster Nick Timoney at number eight.

Ulster come into the game on a high after a last gasp John Cooney penalty secured a 15-13 win over last season's PRO14 finalists Scarlets in Belfast last weekend.

Elsewhere, Tadhg Beirne is in line to make his first appearance for Munster after being named on the bench for tomorrow's trip to face Glasgow.

Beirne, who had two very productive seasons with the Scarlets, is being eased back into action after a heavy workload last year. Also on the bench - for the second week in-a-row - is Joey Carbery, while Springbok Jaco Taute is also among the replacements after almost a year out with a knee injury.

Munster got their season off to a strong start at Thomond Park last weekend with a dominant 38-0 win over the Cheetahs.

Both Munster and Ulster's games kick off at 19.35 tomorrow night.

Ulster

15. Will Addison

14. Craig Gilroy

13. Darren Cave

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Henry Speight

10. Billy Burns

9. John Cooney

1. Andrew Warwick

2. Rob Herring (captain)

3. Ross Kane

4. Kieran Treadwell

5. Iain Henderson

6. Marcell Coetzee

7. Jordi Murphy

8. Nick Timoney

Replacements

16. Adam McBurney

17. Eric O’Sullivan

18. Wiehahn Herbst

19. Alan O’Connor

20. Sean Reidy

21. Dave Shanahan

22. Angus Curtis

23. Angus Kernohan

Munster

15. Mike Haley

14. Darren Sweetnam

13. Sammy Arnold

12. Rory Scannell

11. Shane Daly

10. JJ Hanrahan

9. Neil Cronin

1. Dave Kilcoyne

2. Mike Sherry

3. John Ryan

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Billy Holland (captain)

6. Dave O’Callaghan

7. Tommy O’Donnell

8. Arno Botha

Replacements:

16. Rhys Marshall

17. James Cronin

18. Stephen Archer

19. Fineen Wycherley

20. Tadhg Beirne

21. Duncan Williams

22. Joey Carbery

23. Jaco Taute

