Joey Carbery in line for Munster debut as Ulster and Connacht select new signings for PRO 14 opening weekend
Out-half Joey Carbery is set to make his Munster debut tomorrow against the Cheetahs after being named on the Munster bench for the opening game of the PRO 14 season.
Carbery made the move to Munster from Leinster over the summer, and could see action at Thomond Park tomorrow (17.15) alongside three other debutants. Back row Arno Botha, fullback Mike Haley and scrum-half Neil Cronin (brother of Ireland and Leinster hooker Sean) have all been selected to start as Johann van Graan gets his first full season as Munster head coach underway.
Elsewhere, Ulster have handed debuts to fullback Will Addison, out-half Billy Burns and wing Henry Speight as they start their season against the Scarlets at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday (17.15).
Addison joins the northern province from Sale, Burns from Gloucester while Australia international Speight is a short-term signing for the first half of the season from the Brumbies.
New Connacht head coach Andy Friend will also look to make a winning start to his reign against Glasgow tomorrow (15.00). New captain Jarrad Butler is selected at openside flanker while new signing Kyle Godwin, who arrives from the Brumbies, is in the team at outside centre.
Munster team vs Cheetahs
15. Mike Haley
14. Darren Sweetnam
13. Dan Goggin
12. Rory Scannell
11. Shane Daly
10. JJ Hanrahan
9. Neil Cronin
1. Dave Kilcoyne
2. Mike Sherry
3. John Ryan
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Billy Holland (captain)
6. Dave O’Callaghan
7. Tommy O’Donnell
8. Arno Botha
Replacements:
16. Rhys Marshall
17. Brian Scott
18. Stephen Archer
19. Darren O’Shea
20. Gavin Coombes
21. James Hart
22. Joey Carbery
23. Sammy Arnold
Ulster team vs Scarlets
15. Will Addison
14. Craig Gilroy
13. Darren Cave
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Henry Speight
10. Billy Burns
9. John Cooney
1. Andrew Warwick
2. John Andrew
3. Tom O’Toole
4. Alan O’Connor (captain)
5. Iain Henderson
6. Marcell Coetzee
7. Sean Reidy
8. Nick Timoney
Replacements:
16. Adam McBurney
17. Eric O’Sullivan
18. Ross Kane
19. Kieran Treadwell
20. Chris Henry
21. Dave Shanahan
22. Angus Curtis
23. Angus Kernohan
Connacht team vs Glasgow
15. Tiernan O'Halloran
14. Cian Kelleher
13. Kyle Godwin
12. Tom Farrell
11. Matt Healy
10. Jack Carty
9. Caolin Blade
1. Denis Buckley
2. Dave Heffernan
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Ultan Dillane
5. James Cannon
6. Paul Boyle
7. Jarrad Butler
8. Eoin McKeon
Replacements:
16. Shane Delahunt
17. Peter McCabe
18. Conor Carey
19. Quinn Roux
20. Cillian Gallagher
21. James Mitchell
22. Craig Ronaldson
23. Niyi Adeolokun
Online Editors
Related Content
- 'I'll be more nervous than if I was playing' - Tommy Bowe tackles PRO 14 TV role
- Leinster boost as Leavy nears return
- Comment: Overall PRO14 tide is rising but reigning champions Leinster will be the team to beat once again