Out-half Joey Carbery is set to make his Munster debut tomorrow against the Cheetahs after being named on the Munster bench for the opening game of the PRO 14 season.

Joey Carbery in line for Munster debut as Ulster and Connacht select new signings for PRO 14 opening weekend

Carbery made the move to Munster from Leinster over the summer, and could see action at Thomond Park tomorrow (17.15) alongside three other debutants. Back row Arno Botha, fullback Mike Haley and scrum-half Neil Cronin (brother of Ireland and Leinster hooker Sean) have all been selected to start as Johann van Graan gets his first full season as Munster head coach underway.

Elsewhere, Ulster have handed debuts to fullback Will Addison, out-half Billy Burns and wing Henry Speight as they start their season against the Scarlets at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday (17.15).

Addison joins the northern province from Sale, Burns from Gloucester while Australia international Speight is a short-term signing for the first half of the season from the Brumbies.

New Connacht head coach Andy Friend will also look to make a winning start to his reign against Glasgow tomorrow (15.00). New captain Jarrad Butler is selected at openside flanker while new signing Kyle Godwin, who arrives from the Brumbies, is in the team at outside centre.

Munster team vs Cheetahs

15. Mike Haley

14. Darren Sweetnam

13. Dan Goggin

12. Rory Scannell

11. Shane Daly

10. JJ Hanrahan

9. Neil Cronin

1. Dave Kilcoyne

2. Mike Sherry

3. John Ryan

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Billy Holland (captain)

6. Dave O’Callaghan

7. Tommy O’Donnell

8. Arno Botha

Replacements:

16. Rhys Marshall

17. Brian Scott

18. Stephen Archer

19. Darren O’Shea

20. Gavin Coombes

21. James Hart

22. Joey Carbery

23. Sammy Arnold

Ulster team vs Scarlets

15. Will Addison

14. Craig Gilroy

13. Darren Cave

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Henry Speight

10. Billy Burns

9. John Cooney

1. Andrew Warwick

2. John Andrew

3. Tom O’Toole

4. Alan O’Connor (captain)

5. Iain Henderson

6. Marcell Coetzee

7. Sean Reidy

8. Nick Timoney

Replacements:

16. Adam McBurney

17. Eric O’Sullivan

18. Ross Kane

19. Kieran Treadwell

20. Chris Henry

21. Dave Shanahan

22. Angus Curtis

23. Angus Kernohan

Connacht team vs Glasgow

15. Tiernan O'Halloran

14. Cian Kelleher

13. Kyle Godwin

12. Tom Farrell

11. Matt Healy

10. Jack Carty

9. Caolin Blade

1. Denis Buckley

2. Dave Heffernan

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Ultan Dillane

5. James Cannon

6. Paul Boyle

7. Jarrad Butler

8. Eoin McKeon

Replacements:

16. Shane Delahunt

17. Peter McCabe

18. Conor Carey

19. Quinn Roux

20. Cillian Gallagher

21. James Mitchell

22. Craig Ronaldson

23. Niyi Adeolokun

