'It's quite sad' - Welsh star claims Johnny Sexton gets special treatment of referees

Moriarty was sin-binned for a late shoulder on Sexton during the Dragons' 52-10 loss to Leinster in the Pro14 last month, a challenge he described as "fair".

Speaking on the BBC Wales Scrum V programme, Moriarty claimed players like Sexton get preferential treatment from referees.

"Some may say it was harsh, some may say it was fair, but if Johnny did that against me in that game I know for a fact he would not have had anything happen to him," said Moriarty.

"It's nice to see little players running around making a fool of big players but when a big player gets hold of a smaller one there's always a big scene.

"Most players will have had something happen to them if they hit Johnny Sexton off the ball because obviously he has a big pull in the game these days which is quite sad."

Online Editors