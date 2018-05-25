Captain Isa Nacewa has been passed fit to play his final game for Leinster and is selected at inside centre for tomorrow's Guinness PRO14 final with Scarlets at the Aviva Stadium.

Isa Nacewa and Johnny Sexton shake off knocks to start for Leinster in PRO14 final

A Leinster career that started in September 2008 away to the Cardiff Blues in a 16-16 draw will come to a close tomorrow evening.

In his career to date, Nacewa has won 184 caps scoring 47 tries in the process, for a total of 706 points, including the crucial six points off the tee late in Bilbao to bring a fourth Heineken Cup/Champions Cup trophy back to Leinster. Nacewa will be joined in the centre by Garry Ringrose who makes his 50th Leinster appearance.

The back three sees Rob Kearney come back into the number 15 jersey with Jordan Larmour on the right wing and James Lowe on the left after his Man of the Match performance against Munster last weekend in the RDS. In the half-backs, Luke McGrath is selected at scrumhalf with Johnny Sexton back at number ten.

In the pack, it’s the same front five that started the Champions Cup Final with Cian Healy, Seán Cronin and Tadhg Furlong in the front row and Devin Toner and James Ryan in the second. In the back row, Rhys Ruddock is selected at blindside with Dan Leavy back from injury on the openside. Finally, Jack Conan is named at No. 8.

Leinster: (15-9) R Kearney. J Larmour, G Ringrose, I Nacewa, J Lowe, J Sexton, L McGrath; (1-8) C Healy, S Cronin, T Furlong, D Toner, J Ryan, R Ruddock, D Leavy, J Conan. Replacements: (16-23) J Tracy, J McGrath, A Porter, S Fardy, J Murphy, N McCarthy, J Carbery, R O'Loughlin

