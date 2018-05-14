MUNSTER have set their sights on dethroning the European Champions Leinster at the RDS this Saturday and thwarting their rivals' attempts to complete a unique trophy double.

'If you want to be king, you have got to go and beat the king in his castle' - Munster aiming to thwart Leinster's quest for double

Head coach Johann van Graan is hopeful that South African duo Chris Cloete and Jaco Taute could be back in the mix this week, along with John Ryan, Niall Scannell and Brian Scott.

But Andrew Conway and Duncan Williams are still going through return to play protocols following concussions. “We have a saying, 'If you want to be king, you have got to go and beat the king in his castle',” said van Graan.

“Leinster are the kings at this stage so as I say this is a good opportunity to go an measure ourselves against the best. “They will be favourites, they did well over the weekend winning the Champions Cup and they have been in incredible form over the season, playing some brilliant rugby so well done to them on their victory.

“We're looking forward to the challenge of playing the European champions in Dublin on Saturday afternoon. It's a venue that we haven't won at in quite a while. You need to win the semi-final to have a chance to get into the final.”

Stephen Archer sustained a pec muscle injury, with the tighthead prop requiring surgery last week, ruling him out of this weekend’s clash.

