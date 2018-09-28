Ciaran Gaffney is gutted to have to retire at just 23 due to a neck and back injury but tempers his disappointment knowing that he is fortunate not to have been paralysed.

Ciaran Gaffney is gutted to have to retire at just 23 due to a neck and back injury but tempers his disappointment knowing that he is fortunate not to have been paralysed.

'I knew it was bad, but I didn't know it was going to be career-ending' - Galway rugby star fortunate not to be paralysed

He suffered the injury playing for Zebre against his native Connacht last February when he ruptured a disc in his back and dislocated his neck.

He spent three days immobile in a brace in hospital before undergoing an operation which necessitated the surgeon cutting through the front of his neck to access the damage.

The Galway native made a couple of appearances for the Connacht senior side off the bench in 2016-17, having come through their academy, but a hamstring issue hampered progress.

Gaffney, who could operate across the back-three, went to play in New Zealand for a few months before former Connacht coach Michael Bradley signed him in Zebre and by the time he came back to the Sportsground last February he had chalked up 17 appearances for the Italian side and they had put a two-year deal on the table.

Further

"It was in the back of my mind all along that if the move to Zebre worked out well then I might get back to play for Connacht further down the line, so I earmarked that game in February from the minute the fixtures came out," the former Ireland U-20 said.

"I was never as nervous before a match. I really wanted to do well, I really wanted to win (it turned to be Zebre's first win in Ireland).

"I remember the first ball that came to me, it was a sliced garryowen from Darragh Leader but it ended up bouncing off my chest.

"I was nervous and full of excitement. Then the second ball kicked to me was a long clearance kick from Craig Ronaldson into the right corner.

"I collected it, looked up, saw three men in front to me, Matt Healy, Finlay Bealham and Sean O'Brien. I put a bit of footwork on but whatever way Finlay and Sean collided into me or tackled me, my head got shunted into my chest.

"I felt it straight away, the popping and cracking sound. I wasn't knocked out or anything, I can remember everything. I kind of knew straight away I was in serious trouble. I knew it was bad, but obviously at the time I didn't know it was going to be career-ending.

"The disc in between my C5 and C6 vertebrae was completely ruptured and my neck was dislocated as well.

"My disc hit the spinal cord but didn't sever it. There was a little bit of damage done to it but nothing major thankfully."

Gaffney is indebted to the Connacht medical team, particularly physios Garett Coughlan and Orla Armstrong, who took charge of the situation.

Zebre had a doctor and physio there but Connacht had a full medical team on duty, while there was also a language barrier to be considered in those crucial moments.

"I shouted to the Zebre doctor 'basta, basta', which sort of means stop. I knew I was in trouble and was trying to get that out. Garrett took charge.

"I only became aware of it afterwards that 50pc of spinal cord injuries occur after the initial impact, when the whole moving and treating the patient happen.

"The pain was agony. The first hour was the worst part. I was told I couldn't move anything. I'm quite claustrophobic at the best of times so you can imagine being strapped into the structure, being taken into these rooms, all you can see is the ceiling, and then there was the fear."

He was rushed to University Hospital Galway, was pumped full of pain-killers which seemed to have minimal impact, was cut out of his Zebre jersey and three days of scans and tests followed before a course of action was decided upon.

The risk of surgery was made apparent, but three sleepless nights passed before orthopaedic surgeon Fergus Byrne operated on him.

"They cut you open at the front of the neck. The surgeon went in through there and took out the ruptured piece of the disc and all the shards, and cleaned it all up.

"Then he put in an artificial disc and then put a bolt up through the vertebrae so that the C5, the artificial disc and the C6 are all bolted together. Then there is a cage put around all three of them and that's what the fusion operation involved. It takes about six months for it to calcify.

"The doctors came to me post-surgery and said they were happy with how it had gone but didn't know what it would mean for my rugby career.

"The neck brace came off after six weeks. I was really hopeful I would get back playing.

"Zebre were really good to me. They kept the two-year deal on the table but obviously I needed to get back playing.

"By July I realised that wasn't going to happen. I had made progress but knew I could never go back playing rugby. It's gut-wrenching."

Struggles

He struggles to watch rugby on television and left early when he went to see Connacht play Zebre recently.

They invited him to the pre-match meal and it was good to meet former colleagues from both clubs.

He completed a degree in commerce and French last year and has now returned to college to do a masters in marketing practice.

"I knew I needed to do something once I realised rugby was finished. I'm still a bit raw and I find myself watching very little rugby on TV but I'm sure the appetite will come back over time.

"But any time I feel down in the dumps or start feeling sorry for myself I try to keep perspective on everything. I know I'm lucky, it could've been so much worse and I know how close it was."

Irish Independent