He may have steamrolled him in the first half but Leinster's James Lowe has nothing but respect for Simon Zebo.

'I bet he's on big money' - James Lowe pays tribute to Simon Zebo after his final game for Munster before Racing move

Zebo lined out for Munster for the final time before his move to Racing 92 in yesterday's 16-15 Guinness PRO14 semi-final loss to Leinster at the RDS.

Lowe's power was seen to devastating effect when he left the Cork native on his backside in the lead-up to Jack Conan's crucial first half try. Paying tribute to Zebo after the game, Lowe said: "Zebo's been huge for Munster rugby and Irish rugby and he's got a new chapter in his life that he's ready to explore and credit to him he's given a lot for that red and that green jumper.

"He can be definitely proud of everything that he's done. He's good on his feet, he throws nice balls. "Where's he going Racing? Bet he's on big money too. Good on him."

Lowe dealt with a number of Conor Murray box kicks in the second half and thanked his teammates for their role in his accuracy from the aerial bombardment. "Conor Murray gives me nightmares. All I do is catch the ball but the team actually give me a free run. Uncontested ball in the air is huge," he added.

"Every team tries to put wingers under pressure. You talk about compounding errors like if you drop one of those the 9 is licking his lips and he's gonna go back to you. "It was a credit to the team to get me uncontested ball."

