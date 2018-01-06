Sport Guinness PRO14

Saturday 6 January 2018

Guinness PRO14 LIVE: Leinster tearing Ulster apart in dominant display

Jordan Larmour of Leinster scores his side's first try during the Guinness PRO14 Round 13 match between Leinster and Ulster at the RDS Arena in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
Jordan Larmour of Leinster scores his side's first try during the Guinness PRO14 Round 13 match between Leinster and Ulster at the RDS Arena in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
A general view of the pitch prior to the Guinness PRO14 Round 13 match between Leinster and Ulster at the RDS Arena in Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Leo Cullen's Leinster will be hoping to cap off a highly impressive Christmas period with a win over Ulster (kick-off 5.35pm) and Thomond Park is the venue as Munster seek a first inter-pro win of the season against Connacht (kick-off 7.45pm).

 

Online Editors

Promoted Links

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport