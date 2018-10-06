Guinness PRO14 LIVE: Leinster and Munster lock horns at the Aviva

Independent.ie

Leinster will be without captain Johnny Sexton but are still the favourites for their inter-provincial derby with Munster (kick-off 6pm).

