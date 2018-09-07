Furlong, Henshaw and Healy return as Leinster bring back seven internationals for mouthwatering Scarlets clash
The rugby season really kicks into life this weekend with Leinster set to face Scarlets on Saturday night in a star-studded rematch of last year's PRO14 final.
Leinster got their league campaign off to a winning start in Cardiff last weekend but have made eight changes to that shadow side, with plenty of marquee internationals back in action.
In the pack, Cian Healy, Sean Cronin and Tadhg Furlong all get their first starts of the season in the front row, with Ireland stars Devin Toner and Jack Conan also selected to play.
There's a similar talent injection in the backline, with Robbie Henshaw, Jordan Larmour and Kiwi James Lowe all set to make their first appearance this season.
The Scarlets have selected a similarly strong side, with Wales star Leigh Halfpenny named at fullback, which sets up a mouthwatering Saturday night clash.
Scarlets vs Leinster kicks off at 19.35.
Leinster
15. Jordan Larmour
14. Fergus McFadden
13. Rory O’Loughlin
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. James Lowe
10. Ross Byrne
9. Jamison Gibson-Park
1. Cian Healy
2. Seán Cronin
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Devin Toner
5. Ian Nagle
6. Josh Murphy
7. Rhys Ruddock
8. Jack Conan
Replacements:
16. James Tracy
17. Peter Dooley
18. Andrew Porter
19. Mick Kearney
20. Max Deegan
21. Luke McGrath
22. Noel Reid
23. Joe Tomane
Scarlets
15 Leigh Halfpenny
14 Johnny McNicholl
13 Kieron Fonotia
12 Hadleigh Parkes
11 Tom Prydie
10 Dan Jones
9 Gareth Davies
1 Rob Evans
2 Ken Owens ©
3 Samson Lee
4 Jake Ball
5 Steve Cummins
6 Blade Thomson
7 James Davies
8 Josh Macleod
Replacements:
16 Ryan Elias
17 Phil Price
18 Werner Kruger
19 Lewis Rawlins
20 Ed Kennedy
21 Sam Hidalgo-Clyne
22 Paul Asquith
23 Ioan Nicholas
Online Editors
Related Content
- 'That stuck with me' - Leinster star reveals the Isa Nacewa advice that helped him through his comeback
- McFadden: I've learned to cope better with injury setbacks
- Jordi Murphy and Tadhg Beirne set for debuts as Ulster and Munster name teams for tough PRO 14 challenges