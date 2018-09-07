The rugby season really kicks into life this weekend with Leinster set to face Scarlets on Saturday night in a star-studded rematch of last year's PRO14 final.

Furlong, Henshaw and Healy return as Leinster bring back seven internationals for mouthwatering Scarlets clash

Leinster got their league campaign off to a winning start in Cardiff last weekend but have made eight changes to that shadow side, with plenty of marquee internationals back in action.

In the pack, Cian Healy, Sean Cronin and Tadhg Furlong all get their first starts of the season in the front row, with Ireland stars Devin Toner and Jack Conan also selected to play.

There's a similar talent injection in the backline, with Robbie Henshaw, Jordan Larmour and Kiwi James Lowe all set to make their first appearance this season.

The Scarlets have selected a similarly strong side, with Wales star Leigh Halfpenny named at fullback, which sets up a mouthwatering Saturday night clash.

Scarlets vs Leinster kicks off at 19.35.

Leinster

15. Jordan Larmour

14. Fergus McFadden

13. Rory O’Loughlin

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. James Lowe

10. Ross Byrne

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Cian Healy

2. Seán Cronin

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Devin Toner

5. Ian Nagle

6. Josh Murphy

7. Rhys Ruddock

8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. James Tracy

17. Peter Dooley

18. Andrew Porter

19. Mick Kearney

20. Max Deegan

21. Luke McGrath

22. Noel Reid

23. Joe Tomane

Scarlets

15 Leigh Halfpenny

14 Johnny McNicholl

13 Kieron Fonotia

12 Hadleigh Parkes

11 Tom Prydie

10 Dan Jones

9 Gareth Davies

1 Rob Evans

2 Ken Owens ©

3 Samson Lee

4 Jake Ball

5 Steve Cummins

6 Blade Thomson

7 James Davies

8 Josh Macleod

Replacements:

16 Ryan Elias

17 Phil Price

18 Werner Kruger

19 Lewis Rawlins

20 Ed Kennedy

21 Sam Hidalgo-Clyne

22 Paul Asquith

23 Ioan Nicholas

Online Editors