eirSport to broadcast every PRO14 game over the next three years

eir have sub-licensed 21 games over the course of the regular 2018/19 season to TG4 meaning that all rugby fans will have access to to every round of action in the Guinness PRO14.

"TG4 are long-standing broadcast partners of the Championship and have contributed greatly to its popularity and we are delighted that this relationship has been maintained," the PRO14 said in a statement. Martin Anayi, CEO, PRO14 Rugby, said: “The arrival of eir sport alongside Premier Sports in the UK will be a game-changer for the Guinness PRO14. It is another bold step in raising our Championship to new levels and unlocking its vast potential.

eir sport will take the broadcast experience of the Guinness PRO14 to levels that our fans have never seen before. We share their commitment to innovation and we know eir sport will look at our games in a brand-new light with sharp analysis backed up by savvy insights from the characters who know what it’s like to compete in our Championship. “The bidding for broadcast rights in the Irish market showed us just how much interest there is in the Guinness PRO14 since our expansion into South Africa. eir sport’s bid was impossible to turn down due to the unprecedented support they will provide across every area of the Guinness PRO14 – on and off the pitch.

“They will champion the tournament at every turn and help spread the gospel of the Guinness PRO14 which continues to go from strength to strength with each passing season. We’re thrilled to welcome eir sport into the fold because we know they will be a partner in the truest sense of the word.”

