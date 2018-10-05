Leinater captain Jonathan Sexton has been rested for tomorrow's Pro14 clash against Munster at the sold-out Aviva Stadium.

Confirmed: Sexton rested as Leinster and Munster name teams for sold-out Aviva showdown

As reported by the Herald and Independent.ie yesterday, the six-day turnaround from Munster to Wasps in the Heineken Champions Cup on Friday week has played a part in the decision.

The possibility of Sexton going head-to-head with his former team-mate Joey Carbery was a mouth-watering prospect that will have to be saved for another day.

Rhys Ruddock will captain the side while Ross Byrne will wear the number 10 jersey.

Rob Kearney will win his 200th cap at number 15, Fergus McFadden is on the right wing with James Lowe on the left.

Robbie Henshaw and Rory O'Loughlin are selected in the centre with Jamison Gibson-Park and Ross Byrne in the half backs.

Jack McGrath makes his first appearance of the season at loose head prop having recovered from a knee injury. James Tracy and Michael Bent complete the front row.

Devin Toner becomes the third highest capped Leinster player of all time as he wins cap 222 in the second row with James Ryan beside him.

Munster, meanwhile, have made three changes.

Jean Kleyn comes into the second row in the only change to the pack with Darren Sweetnam and Sammy Arnold joining the backline.

Peter O'Mahony captains the side in an unchanged back-row with two-try Tommy O'Donnell and CJ Stander keeping their places.

Conway starts at full-back with Sweetnam and Keith Earls on either flank.

Dan Goggin, a standout in the Ulster win with a two-try performance, is joined by Arnold in the centres.

The half-back pairing is unchanged as Joey Carbery is partnered by Alby Mathewson.

Front row trio Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell and Stephen Archer are also retained with Kleyn coming in to partner Tadhg Beirne in the engine room.

Leinster: Rob Kearney, Fergus McFadden, Rory O’Loughlin, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe, Ross Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park, Jack McGrath, James Tracy, Michael Bent, Devin Toner, James Ryan, Rhys Ruddock, Dan Leavy, Seán O’Brien (117)

Replacements: Seán Cronin, Cian Healy, Andrew Porter, Mick Kearney, Josh van der Flier, Luke McGrath, Noel Reid, Dave Kearney

Munster: Andrew Conway; Darren Sweetnam, Sammy Arnold, Dan Goggin, Keith Earls; Joey Carbery, Alby Mathewson; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (C), Tommy O’Donnell, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, James Cronin, Ciaran Parker, Billy Holland, Chris Cloete, Duncan Williams, JJ Hanrahan, Rory Scannell.

Referee: Ben Whitehouse (WRU)

Online Editors