Confirmed: Ross Byrne gets nod for Leinster as Sexton ruled out while John Ryan comes in for Munster
Leo Cullen has shown confidence in his squad by making six changes to his Leinster team to play Munster in the PRO14 League semi-final at the RDS tomorrow (KO3.15, TG4 & Sky Sports Action).
Admittedly, Robbie Henshaw (knee) and Jonathan Sexton (groin) have given way to injury.
Rob Kearney and Dan Leavy have dropped out of the 23, while Cian Healy and Scott Fardy have slipped onto the bench.
This means Ross Byrne will start at out-half and Joey Carbery at full-back with James Lowe on the left wing.
Jack McGrath earns a well-deserved start with Rhys Ruddock and Jack Conan joining Jordi Murphy in an athletic, dynamic back row.
Unsurprisingly, captain Isa Nacewa has recovered from a calf problem to slot in at inside centre.
There is room for big game impact off the bench for improving Max Deegan and uncapped wing Barry Daly.
Munster have made one change from the side that defeated Edinburgh with John Ryan coming in at tighthead prop.
Leinster: J Carbery; J Larmour, G Ringrose, I Nacewa (capt), J Lowe; R Byrne, L McGrath; J McGrath, S Cronin, T Furlong, D Toner, J Ryan, R Ruddock, J Murphy, J Conan.
Replacements: J Tracy, C Healy, A Porter, S Fardy, M Deegan; N McCarthy, R O’Loughlin, B Daly.
Munster: Simon Zebo; Andrew Conway, Sammy Arnold, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; JJ Hanrahan, Conor Murray; James Cronin, Rhys Marshall, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland; Peter O’Mahony (C), Jack O’Donoghue, CJ Stander.
Replacements: Niall Scannell, Dave Kilcoyne, Ciaran Parker, Gerbrandt Grobler, Robin Copeland, Duncan Williams, Ian Keatley, Darren Sweetnam.
Online Editors
Related Content
- Leinster v Munster: When is it on and how can I watch it? Everything you need to know about Pro14 semis
- Ross Byrne to start for Leinster ahead of Joey Carbery as Sexton misses out
- 'I tore my ACL, tore my groin, nearly broke my neck, I had a bad run'
- Beirne aims to cement his place in Irish squad