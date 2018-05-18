Sport Guinness PRO14

Friday 18 May 2018

Confirmed: Ross Byrne gets nod for Leinster as Sexton ruled out while John Ryan comes in for Munster

Ross Byrne will start for Leinster against Munster with Jonathan Sexton injured
Ross Byrne will start for Leinster against Munster with Jonathan Sexton injured

Des Berry

Leo Cullen has shown confidence in his squad by making six changes to his Leinster team to play Munster in the PRO14 League semi-final at the RDS tomorrow (KO3.15, TG4 & Sky Sports Action).

Admittedly, Robbie Henshaw (knee) and Jonathan Sexton (groin) have given way to injury.

Rob Kearney and Dan Leavy have dropped out of the 23, while Cian Healy and Scott Fardy have slipped onto the bench.

This means Ross Byrne will start at out-half and Joey Carbery at full-back with James Lowe on the left wing.

Jack McGrath earns a well-deserved start with Rhys Ruddock and Jack Conan joining Jordi Murphy in an athletic, dynamic back row.

Unsurprisingly, captain Isa Nacewa has recovered from a calf problem to slot in at inside centre.     

There is room for big game impact off the bench for improving Max Deegan and uncapped wing Barry Daly.

Munster have made one change from the side that defeated Edinburgh with John Ryan coming in at tighthead prop.

Leinster: J Carbery; J Larmour, G Ringrose, I Nacewa (capt), J Lowe; R Byrne, L McGrath; J McGrath, S Cronin, T Furlong, D Toner, J Ryan, R Ruddock, J Murphy, J Conan. 

Replacements: J Tracy, C Healy, A Porter, S Fardy, M Deegan; N McCarthy, R O’Loughlin, B Daly.

Munster: Simon Zebo; Andrew Conway, Sammy Arnold, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; JJ Hanrahan, Conor Murray; James Cronin, Rhys Marshall, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland; Peter O’Mahony (C), Jack O’Donoghue, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, Dave Kilcoyne, Ciaran Parker, Gerbrandt Grobler, Robin Copeland, Duncan Williams, Ian Keatley, Darren Sweetnam.

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport