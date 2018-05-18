Confirmed: Ross Byrne gets nod for Leinster as Sexton ruled out while John Ryan comes in for Munster

Independent.ie

Leo Cullen has shown confidence in his squad by making six changes to his Leinster team to play Munster in the PRO14 League semi-final at the RDS tomorrow (KO3.15, TG4 & Sky Sports Action).

https://www.independent.ie/sport/rugby/guinness-pro14/confirmed-ross-byrne-gets-nod-for-leinster-as-sexton-ruled-out-while-john-ryan-comes-in-for-munster-36920519.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36920521.ece/22d0e/AUTOCROP/h342/Byrner.jpg