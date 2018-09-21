There is a danger that the Guinness PRO14 could develop into the French Top 14. Some would say, 'Wow wouldn't that be great?'. But I beg to differ.

There is a danger that the Guinness PRO14 could develop into the French Top 14. Some would say, 'Wow wouldn't that be great?'. But I beg to differ.

Comment: Strength of Irish teams could be a real threat to the viability of the Pro14

Teams in the Top 14 have, over the years, developed a 'win at home', 'lose away' mentality. Most teams realise that they will probably not win away from home until the later rounds of the competition, and consequently field weaker sides, or travel to away fixtures already psychologically prepared to lose.

Some of the so-called great club sides of France have horrific away records, even against teams they should, on paper, thrash.

I remember a friend of mine who was coaching one of the elite sides in the Top 14 telling me that when he asked one of his senior players if he was focused and looking forward to the big match that weekend, the player rolled his eyes and replied, "Of course not, we always lose away from home".

In my opinion, the PRO14 will not survive as a viable competition if it just becomes the same teams contesting the top berths every year.

What happened last weekend, with two Irish teams registering massive wins, is not actually good for the competition, long-term.

It means that, already, you get the sense that some of the teams travelling to Munster – and especially the RDS – have already subconsciously decided that it is a game they cannot win.

The coaching team will have sat down at the start of the year and targeted the games that they can win and here are the games that we may have to concede and are not worth really going after.

Coaches are hardly going to admit to it but their jobs are on the line as well, so why risk their top players in going after a win that is, at best, unlikely?

The seed has already been planted, as it has in many of the French sides. What ends up happening is you get a competition that is very top-heavy, while the lesser teams focus on a decent home record and that's it.

Teams may start the game with the view of causing an upset but, if they fall behind early, like the Dragons did last week, then they mentally switch off.

Coaches start protecting key men and players fall off tackles, not seeing the point in getting hurt.

Take nothing away from them, Leinster were very good last Saturday. In fact, when they are left to play like that they are almost unbeatable, especially at the RDS.

Leo Cullen's side were allowed to develop their pop-off game far too early by a Dragons side that, despite having some Welsh internationals on show, were disappointing.

The ability throughout Leinster's squad to off-load before and in the tackle meant that there was a steady procession to the Dragons' try line, as the score-line hit the half-century mark.

Max Deegan of Leinster in action against Elliot Dee of Dragons. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

The Dragons did score a couple of tries mainly through some excellent individual play coupled with some soft Leinster tackling and that, despite the 52-10 scoreline, will irk Leo.

Other than those couple of sorties, all the Dragons could muster was some pretty disorganised and flimsy defence. Some off-the-ball tackling crept in due to frustration and Welsh No 8 Ross Moriarty did not help his team when he was sin-binned for a senseless late shoulder charge on Johnny Sexton.

Trying to play against Leinster at full strength is hard enough, let alone down to 14 men.

His coach, Bernard Jackman, would have been fuming. Leinster are good, very good and, for teams arriving in Dublin, it is a daunting enough task.

But we all expect a better effort than we saw from the Dragons and the likes of the Ospreys in Munster, where the score-line was similar.

Supporters will soon tire of such one-sided matches. It will become a situation where the supporters will pick and choose games to attend.

Last week, I talked to a number of Leinster supporters who, despite being delighted with their team, felt that such a one-sided game soon became predictable and boring. It became about ‘how many points will we score?'.

cracking

Of course every supporter wants to see their team win, but they also want a cracking match, a match like the All Blacks' loss to South Africa last weekend in the Rugby Championship.

Starved of possession and territory, South Africa proved that with a bit of grit and massive heart in defence, that playing with pride still has a relevant place in a player's motivation.

The South Africans had not won in the ground for nearly a decade yet they didn't play that way. All supporters, home or away, admire a team that fights tooth and nail, a team that while on the ropes at least make a decent fist of it.

I have seen plenty of teams given standing ovations for losing matches, such was their determination to at least give it ago.

As a native New Zealander, I actually felt the All Black loss was good for the world game in many regards. It shows that no side is unbeatable if a team comes to town with the right attitude and an ounce of luck.

It also makes the looming World Cup a difficult one to predict. So let us hope, for the sake of the game, that teams coming to Leinster's fortress are at least coming to fight.

Respect has to be earned.

Online Editors