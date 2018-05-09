Change to PRO14 Final final in Dublin confirmed to avoid clash with Liverpool's Champions League date

Leinster and Munster will play a semi-final for the right to take their place in the Dublin final on the final weekend in May, yet the game will clash with a Champions League final in Kiev that has taken on greater significance for many soccer fans in Ireland due to Liverpool's participation.

With this in mind, it has been confirmed that the showpiece game at the Aviva has been moved back.

"This decision was taken in order to accommodate fans in stadium or at home who wish to enjoy the drama and excitement of the Guinness PRO14 Final and also take in the Champions League Final afterwards," read a statement.