Change to PRO14 Final final in Dublin confirmed to avoid clash with Liverpool's Champions League date
The PRO14 final at Dublin's Aviva Stadium on May 26th will now kick-off at 6pm, after a decision was made to move the kick-off back by half an hour to avoid a clash with Liverpool's Champions League final against Real Madrid.
Leinster and Munster will play a semi-final for the right to take their place in the Dublin final on the final weekend in May, yet the game will clash with a Champions League final in Kiev that has taken on greater significance for many soccer fans in Ireland due to Liverpool's participation.
With this in mind, it has been confirmed that the showpiece game at the Aviva has been moved back.
"This decision was taken in order to accommodate fans in stadium or at home who wish to enjoy the drama and excitement of the Guinness PRO14 Final and also take in the Champions League Final afterwards," read a statement.
"Supporters attending the game will be able to view the Champions League Final on a big screen at the Official Guinness PRO14 Dublin 7s Fanzone at Old Belvedere Rugby Club."
Leinster or Munster will take on Glasgow or Scarlets in the PRO14 final.
Online Editors