Friday 31 August 2018

Cardiff Blues vs Leinster, Guinness PRO 14: Leo Cullen goes with mix of youth and experience for season opener

Ross Byrne of Leinster during the Guinness PRO14 Round 1 match between Cardiff Blues and Leinster at the BT Cardiff Arms Park in Cardiff, Wales.
17 August 2018; Caelan Doris of Leinster during the Bank of Ireland Pre-season Friendly match between Leinster and Newcastle Falcons at Energia Park in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Leinster get their PRO 14 season underway away to Cardiff Blues tonight with an experimental team shorn of first-choice Ireland internationals. Follow all the action in our live blog:

 

Online Editors

