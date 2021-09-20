Griggs hails world-class Parsons after flyer inspires defiant victory to keep World Cup dream alive

Adam Griggs hailed his wrecking ball winger Beibhinn Parsons after the Galway teenager scored one try and created another as Ireland moved a step closer to World Cup qualification by defeating Italy 15-7.

The Ballinasloe bomber once more demonstrated her world-class potential as her side breathed new life into a campaign which her supporters hope can provide her with the global stage that she deserves at next year’s delayed World Cup.

“You’d really hope as a squad we can get everyone there,” beamed Griggs, whose side ended a traumatic week on a victory knowing that another next weekend against Scotland will move them closer to the New Zealand showpiece.

Aside from notching her seventh try in just 13 matches, Parsons also slalomed through seven dazed defenders during a stunning, arcing 100-yard rampaging run which ultimately created the space for her fellow winger Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe to score what proved to be the match-clinching 61st-minute try.

“Game after game she stands up and produces some of these big moments for us,” said Griggs, whose side had endured a week of intense pressure in the wake of a humbling defeat to Spain.

“And what she started for the second try ultimately put the game to bed for us.

“She is outrageous, I think she had a really good game. She is so hard to beat one on one and her collecting the ball out the back means she has time and space to beat players one on one; she was able to use her feet to make the most of that acceleration that she has.

“We spoke during the week about the backs having to execute, to draw your defender before delivering your pass, and I am really happy with how clinical we were with the two finishes for the tries.

“It was a good confidence-booster for the players.

“You’ve got to remember she is still only 19 and there are still plenty of things for her to learn in the game. She’s producing some spectacular highlight moments but in nitty-gritty, tight games we need to make sure she is also making an impact in other areas of the field.

“We spoke to her this week about positioning and whether she can have a threat in the middle or the edge because you don’t want any game to pass her by. We put a target for her to be on the ball within four or five phases but if it hasn’t come to her edge, she can go looking for that.

“She’s not the finished product. She has produced some remarkable moments but there is stuff to work on too.”

Ireland captain Ciara Griffin, who spearheaded the defensive effort which proved the key to success on a day when many other elements of their game yet again floundered, was keen to angle the spotlight away from her star winger.

“Yes, Beibhinn is a brilliant player but there are world-class players around her in that squad as well,” said Griffin.

“Beibhinn had a great game but we have to reflect on 14 other players who helped her get that ball across the line – the 28 players who got that across the line. There is a squad there with world-class players.”