Griffin: We're focused on playing and actually wearing the jersey

Ireland women's captain Ciara Griffin says she and her team-mates are focused on playing in the green jersey instead of rehashing the furore surrounding its unveiling.

Jersey manufacturer Canterbury apologised after it chose to use a model instead of a female rugby player when it revealed the shirt in August, but Griffin (pictured) says she was impressed with how the supplier reacted to their error.

"We are focusing on playing and actually wearing the jersey. Look, it was unfortunate, but as we know Canterbury put their hand up and took responsibility for the error," Griffin said as she officially launched the new kit.

"We always knew we were doing a launch, it was just the timing of it. I think they reacted really professionally in terms of taking responsibility for their errors and their actions - like you'd expect on a rugby field. If you make a mistake put your hand up.

"It was the same there and you have to commend them too for putting their hand up, doing the launch. It's a cracking jersey and we can't wait to go out and play in it."

In her first competitive game since March, Griffin will lead Ireland this Saturday as they restart their Six Nations campaign when hosting Italy at Donnybrook.

Wins against Scotland and Wales were the perfect start to that competition back in February, but a 27-point loss to a fully professional outfit England spoiled that start. With France also to play and World Cup qualifiers to come in December, Griffin is exited to get back playing.

"It's been a busy few weeks and months, so I'm just really looking forward now to this weekend and being back into a match weekend," she said.

"I know it was 27-0 but we kept them [England] scoreless in that second half. We really showed our defensive integrity after a few blips in the first half. What stood out to me was the work rate, that lasted for a full 80 minutes.

"Everything we took from that we have built that into our camps in the last four weeks and we are just looking forward to going out and playing."

* Canterbury, the official kit partner to Irish Rugby, has officially launched the new Ireland Women's Rugby Home jersey that will be worn throughout the 2020/21 season and can be purchased in selected Intersport Elvery's stores nationwide, at IrishRugby.ie and at Canterbury.com.

Indo Sport