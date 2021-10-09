Griffin to make return for UL Bohs

Ciara Griffin of Ireland during the Women's Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and Italy at Energia Park in Dublin. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Ireland captain Ciara Griffin will play for the first time since suffering Rugby World Cup qualifier heartbreak against Scotland two weeks ago.

Griffin has been named on the bench for UL Bohemians as they prepare to host Old Belvedere this evening in the first top-four clash of the Energia Women’s All-Ireland League season.

Belvedere have been motoring along nicely, with retired Ireland out-half Hannah Tyrrell leading the division’s scorers with 31 points, including three tries.

Tyrrell’s No 10 duel with Bohs’ Nicole Cronin, a star of Munster’s interprovincial campaign, could go a long way to deciding the outcome at the UL Arena.

Old Belvedere head coach Johnny Garth commented: “This is a very tough game against one of the competition’s standout teams. We’re a little short for this game with a number of players unavailable, mostly through injury.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to test our squad depth and for players to put their hands up.”

Bohs boss Niamh Briggs has brought winger Helen McDermott and flanker Clodagh O’Halloran into her starting XV. Stephanie Nunan moves to the right wing to accommodate Alana McInerney’s switch to the centre.

WOMEN’S AIL fixtures (5.30 start unless stated): Ballincollig v Galwegians, Tanner Park, 2pm; Blackrock College v Wicklow, Stradbrook; Malone v Railway Union, Gibson Park; Suttonians v Cooke, JJ McDowell Memorial Grounds; UL Bohemians v Old Belvedere, UL Arena.