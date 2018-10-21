Gregor Townsend: Representing Scotland over England could place players' careers in jeopardy

Gregor Townsend has said that dual-qualified players who opt to represent Scotland over England could be placing their careers in jeopardy.

In recent months three Scotland-qualified players – Newcastle flanker Gary Graham, Sale’s teenaged stand-off Cameron Redpath and Gloucester scrum-half Ben Vellacott - have opted to throw their lot in with England, a decision which Townsend believes is heavily influenced by considerations around finances and the difficulty of securing a contract in the English Premiership for players who are not qualified to play for England.

By contrast, 23-year-old Exeter Chiefs second row Sam Skinner, who was involved in the Scottish Exiles set-up as a teenager before playing for England under-20s, has opted for Scotland, where he qualifies because his father is from Ayr. But Townsend knows that it is a huge decision for players such as Skinner because it could affect his future employability and earning potential as English clubs receive huge payments from the RFU if they field enough England-qualified players.

“There are a lot of players who are dual qualified and it’s a competitive environment,” said Townsend. “Whether it’s England approaching guys whose fathers have played for Scotland (Graham and Redpath) or us approaching someone who’s playing at an English club and played for England under-20s, it is a big decision for these players.

“If you’re Cameron Redpath and you’ve never played a Premiership game for Sale but then get asked to go on a tour by England, it’s a big thing to turn down. It’s also a big decision for someone who plays in the English system to commit to Scotland because the potential of losing your contract is a reality. If you’re no longer an EQP (England Qualified Player), it could affect the coaches’ decision on whether you get a contract. Not just with your club, but the 12 clubs you could play for in England.

“So we’re delighted that Sam has chosen us because we know what a big decision it would have been.”

Townsend also spoke of his regret at having missed out on former Gala flanker Gary Graham, the son of his former Scotland teammate George Graham. The Scotland coach implied that he was pipped to the Newcastle Falcons openside, who attended an earlier England training camp but was leapfrogged by Saracens’ Michael Rhodes and failed to make the recent squad for the Autumn internationals.

“Of course I would consider Gary,” said Townsend. “He’s a player we were keen to involve in the squad last year but unfortunately for us England had a training camp before us and picked him.

“He’s someone who has a lot of the traits we look for in a player. He’s got good work ethic, he’s tough, he’s a very good ball carrier for a seven, but the competition in that area is fierce and we’ve got some very good players in that position who have missed out on this squad.”

The suspicion that England coach Eddie Jones may be choosing to pick dual-qualified players so that they are not available to Scotland is bolstered by the fact that none of the three players in question is in the current squad or have been capped. However, given the financial incentives on offer for their clubs it would be difficult for them to change their mind and switch their allegiance back to Scotland. In Graham’s case it would be especially difficult after the flanker was quoted earlier this year as saying: “I’d f---ing love to play against Scotland next week, make 1,000 tackles and shove it in their face.”

Although Townsend admitted he has not talked to Graham recently, he was also keen to emphasise that the door remains open for the flanker. “Certain interviews you do that you might think are off the record then get quoted in the paper. Gary maybe regrets that, I don’t know, but once you commit to a team, you’ve got to say you want to play for that team. Whether Gary will ever come back to being committed to Scotland, who knows, but I’ve not heard anything from him since that time.”

