Greg McWilliams to exit role as Ireland women’s head coach but IRFU stay tight-lipped

Ireland women’s coach Greg McWilliams is to step down from the job with immediate effect.

The IRFU have yet to publicly state that McWilliams has exited his post but did confirm on Tuesday that it is in discussion with him and “until these discussions are concluded, no further comment will be made”.

The positions of his coaching team – John McKee, Niamh Briggs and Denis Fogarty – are still unclear.

The defeat by Scotland in the final round of the Six Nations on Saturday signed off Ireland with the wooden spoon after the worst-ever concession of points: a difference of -167.

It means Ireland will be in Tier 3 of the new international WXV competition starting in the autumn.

For McWilliams, it was his second spell with the national side having assisted head coach Philip Doyle in what are now considered the halcyon days in the women’s game: winning a Grand Slam in 2013 and beating the Black Ferns in the 2014 World Cup.

McWilliams had a spell in America where he was director of coaching in Yale as well as working with the US Eagles for two years, including the 2019 World Cup.

McWilliams was head coach of the Major League Rugby side Rugby United New York before being appointed to the Ireland women’s job in December 2021. He has completed two Six Nations campaigns, finishing fourth in 2022, ahead of Italy and Scotland, before drawing a blank in the Championship just finished.