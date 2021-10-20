Greg McWilliams has been appointed as the new head coach of Ireland women's rugby team

ADAM GRIGGS will step down as Ireland women's head coach after the November internationals, with former assistant coach Greg McWIlliams set to take over for the next World Cup cycle.

Independent.ie understands that Griggs informed the squad of his decision at a virtual meeting tonight and the IRFU, who today confirmed that former Wales international Amanda Bennett is conducting a review into the failure to reach the 2021 World Cup, have moved quickly to secure the services of the highly regarded McWilliams.

Griggs will see out his contract by coaching the side against Japan and the United States next month before handing over the reins to the new man who most recently served as an assistant to Gary Gold at the US Eagles men’s side while also coaching Rugby United New York in American Major League and acting as a Technical Advisor to Yale University.

He returned to Dublin this year, taking a job as a consultant to World Rugby but is now set to begin a four-year term in December.

Defeats to Spain and Scotland at a qualification competition in Italy put paid to the team's dreams of reaching the tournament and Griggs informed IRFU performance director David Nucifora and head of Women's and Sevens Rugby Anthony Eddy of his decision to quit in the wake of that disappointment.

McWilliams was assistant coach to Philip Doyle when Ireland won the 2013 Grand Slam and reached the 2014 World Cup semi-final with a famous win over New Zealand along the way.

The finer details of his deal are yet to be revealed, but it is expected that McWilliams will also work with the Sevens programme on a day-to-day basis and could have a broader remit when it comes to aligning the women's game.

McWilliams has a big job on his hands, with a number of senior players understood to be considering their future after missing out on the World Cup.

His initial focus will be preparing the squad for the 2022 Six Nations which will be the qualifying platform for the new World XVs tournament due to kick off in 2023.

Griggs, meanwhile, is expected to return to Leinster where he worked before taking over as Ireland coach in 2018.