Greg McWilliams has no fears over players walking away from Ireland squad

Ireland head coach Greg McWilliams says he has no concern that players could walk away from the national set-up after a tough run of losses in this year’s Women’s Six Nations.

Ireland are bottom of the table after four rounds and need a bonus-point win to possibly avoid finishing last when they play Scotland in their final game at Edinburgh tomorrow.

McWilliams named an unchanged team from the side that started the defeat to England last weekend.

Prop Linda Djougang has been passed fit to play after she failed a HIA at Musgrave Park. Flanker Dorothy Wall is fit again after an ankle injury ruled her out of last Saturday but Brittany Hogan keeps her place in the back-row with Wall named on the bench. Ailsa Hughes – a late addition to the bench after Nicole Cronin picked up an injury in the warm-up last weekend – is among the replacements. McWilliams doesn’t believe the punishing results from four consecutive defeats will result in players walking away from the Ireland squad.

“No, they’re tight. My concern and the players’ concern at the moment is that we make sure we put in our best performance at the weekend. It has to be,” McWilliams said.

“You have to be focused on that because for the players it takes a lot of mental and physical energy to put in really good performance against a Scottish side that came off a really impressive win. It’ll give them good momentum.”

​If Ireland finish with the wooden spoon, it means they will play in Tier 3 of the new WXV global competition this year. If they finish fifth, they will go into a play-off with Spain to determine who will play in Tier 2. McWilliams believes they can beat Scotland who picked up their first win of the competition with a bonus-point victory over Italy last weekend.

​“We want to beat Scotland. We want to get into the Tier 2. That’s our goal,” McWilliams added. “There’s no reason in the world why we can’t go out and win. It’s a cup final. It’s the last game. Anything can happen in a cup final. And it’s up to us now to go out there and put the best foot forward and come away with a win.”

​The attack and lineout are two areas that Ireland will need to improve this weekend to put themselves in a position to compete.

​“Yeah, it does need to [click]. Firstly, it starts with your source of possession. Our scrum has improved, been doing a lot of work around the lineout. We’re looking for that to function this week, of course, because that’s where you get the majority of your ball. And then on top of that, the attack comes off the ability to get go-forward ball and get on the front foot and generate fast ruck ball.

​“I think also that we can see that we’re really close to clicking in certain areas. You’ve mentioned the line-out but also in our counter-attack and how we want to move the ball.”

​This is McWilliams’ second Six Nations as head coach and he concedes it’s been challenging.

​“It’s been difficult but it’s also been really enjoyable. This has been a really challenging Six Nations but it’s not about me, it’s about the players and it’s about a staff of 15 people who’re all working really hard to turn our fortunes around. We’re concerned about the players. We want them to have a brilliant experience, we want them to show how good they are and to have success.”

​Ireland Women (v Scotland):Lauren Delany, Aoife Doyle, Aoife Dalton, Vicky Irwin, Natasja Behan; Dannah O’Brien, Molly Scuffil-McCabe; Linda Djougang, Neve Jones, Christy Haney; Nichola Fryday (capt), Sam Monaghan; Brittany Hogan, Grace Moore, Deirbhile Nic a Bháird. Reps:Clara Nielson, Sadhbh McGrath, Kathryn Buggy, Hannah O’Connor, Dorothy Wall, Ailsa Hughes, Anna McGann, Méabh Deely.