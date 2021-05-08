No matter what Lions squad Warren Gatland picked on Thursday he was going to be wrong, even if he picked the best 37 players available. In those situations your only recourse is to be as honest as you can, and say it as it is.

It is the simple universal truth about Wazza: It is his team and he couldn’t give a shite what anyone thinks. The 23 players he prepares for the Test series is what he is judged on and I am pretty sure he has already picked most of that side.

Ireland had a few cribs and they need to be looked at. However, one anomaly has not really entered the public consciousness yet. The Leinster contingent’s heritage is a little shy of the mainstream. Jack Conan (St Gerard’s College), Andrew Porter (St Andrew’s College), Tadhg Furlong (Good Counsel) and Robbie Henshaw (Marist College) are not exactly the schools you mention when the famed Leinster conveyor belt of talent is brought up in conversation.

So if you want your son to win a Leinster schools medal, send him to Blackrock College. If you want your son to play for Leinster send him to St Michael’s. If you want your son to play for the Lions . . .

James Ryan, Garry Ringrose and Johnny Sexton did not make the plane and that caused a lot of angst in the greater rugby world. If all were fit and well and playing good rugby they undoubtedly would be on the plane, but that is not the situation and their cases are worthy of closer examination.

I played rugby for 23 years. I really enjoyed the experience and I am in good physical and mental shape right now. During that time I suffered three concussions. One playing in a schools game, aged 17; then a bad one playing for Ireland against France, aged 24; and the last one in a Leinster training session, aged 30. That is a 13-year spread. I won’t be joining Alix Popham and his buddies in their class action against World Rugby. It is not a sign of callous indifference to their plight but the thing is, I knew the risks as well. Johnny Sexton picked up three concussions in nine weeks and in my view should not touch another rugby ball until September or maybe never again.

I asked if the stand-by list has been picked and was told it has not. I understand it will be picked next week but it is unlikely to be published. It would be interesting to know if it will include Ryan and Sexton. You are either vulnerable to further brain injury or you are not. Nobody is going to wait for you to get your return to play protocols accelerated up to scratch on this short Lions tour. Anyone who picks up a head injury is going home.

Ryan’s case is the most compelling. The word from inside the Leinster camp is that he is 100 per cent fit. He has passed all the tests and the medics are happy with him. That may be, but Wazza wasn’t happy with him and that is the only opinion that matters.

I have huge time for Ryan’s ability, but the fact of the matter is that Iain Henderson is now a better lock and a better rugby player than Ryan. That is something you would not have anticipated when Ryan first came on the scene. Henderson was always going to South Africa, the question was would Ryan be joining him. It’s always easier when you have toured before. Henderson showed impressive form coming up to the 2017 series and was unlucky not to get into the 23.

Henderson is now a better ball carrier. He has better hands and is more dynamic than Ryan. He is meaner in his application and is a more aggressive tackler. He is a better reader of the game and his ability to offload is superior to Ryan’s. Everyone can scrummage, win lineout ball and be competent at kick-off time. It is the bits outside the tight chores where your added value counts.

Against La Rochelle? Well, it was a curious and expensive non-performance by Leinster. You waited for somebody to step up and produce 80 minutes which would be remembered. A ‘remember the Alamo’ moment. An opus from Ryan to say to Gatland if you are thinking about not bringing me, check this out. It didn’t happen. It didn’t happen because right now Ryan, I think, is a shadow of himself.

I don’t pay too much heed to individual stats, but Ryan’s numbers during a truncated international season were off the map. You can argue that, in the game Ryan got his second reported brain injury of the year at Murrayfield, Ireland dominated possession and did not need to defend that much.

Ryan had an exceptionally quiet game and in the 71 minutes that he was on the field, only made eight tackles. For somebody of his calibre that is a bad day at the office.

If you look at the stock of second rows in the four provinces, they are all 6ft 6in 19-stone power athletes who are fit and primed to play competently. The difference between the best and worst second rows is huge. The best second rows think quicker, move quicker, see things earlier, anticipate things before your average player, react in a sharper manner and have better battlefield emotional intelligence.

When the pace of the game shifts to another level, the superior player has the mental capacity to move with that change. Their mental faculties give them a greater sense of discipline and purpose. It is the top four inches that separates the average from the superior player. If the top four inches are not functioning to the capacity that you expect, then the superior player becomes an average player.

When you’ve had a brain injury you can still have lingering brain fog and a lack of concentration. Your reaction times are dulled, even your visual motor speed is impaired. It puts your timing off.

To play in the Six Nations or the knock-out stages of the Heineken Cup, you have to be in the whole of your health. Mentally, if you are off by half a degree, you are gone. The reason Ryan is not going to South Africa is because his form is not good enough and the Lions management had to make a call as to why he was off the pace.

Ryan could play at 80 per cent, which in most instances is good enough, but not when you are in need of big performances to get you to the toughest place on earth to go for Test rugby. I am sure Ryan knew he needed a big performance in La Rochelle and it is an exercise in frustration when it just won’t come.

I remember playing for Leinster two weeks after that concussion and struggling to make the lineout calls. Being slagged for having to call the code three times because, in the middle of Lansdowne Road, I simply couldn’t remember them.

Ryan and Sexton should not play again this season. Caelan Doris should also be stood down. There is no point in playing on hard ground with no real reason to play. Ireland, too, should recognise this and exclude all of them from any summer Tests. That includes Garry Ringrose who is on the injury-recovery-injury rollercoaster.

Maybe Wazza has inadvertently done Ireland a favour for the first time in 20 years.