Great expectations on Antoine Dupont who has the rugby world at his feet

France's Antoine Dupont during the team run at the Stade de France in Paris. Photo: PA/Reuters

This morning, Antoine Dupont wakes with the knowledge that his time has come. He is France’s captain, their talisman, their playmaker, their petit general. He is the smallest man in their starting XV, but without him they shrink into something altogether more ordinary.

Dupont’s cheeky grin is inescapable this week, his is the face of this World Cup.

Yesterday, sports daily L’Équipe published an interview with president Emmanuel Macron and it only took a couple of questions before the country’s leader brought up the skipper.

Recently behind Marine Le Pen in the opinion polls, Macron is clearly looking to hitch his wagon to a successful team in the hope of basking in their glory and there’s no-one more popular than their pocket rocket.

“With their captain Antoine Dupont they have a major player who is very focused on others, with discreet charisma, great intelligence of the game,” Macron said admiringly.

The president made a bee-line for Dupont when he visited the camp earlier this week, but his attempt at geeing the troops was overshadowed by the scandal that engulfed the French camp on the eve of the tournament kicking off.

Fabien Galthié’s decision to select Bastien Chalureau as a replacement for injured lock Paul Willemse has caused a major stir in France. In 2020, Chalureau was sentenced to six months in prison for “acts of violence with the circumstances that these were committed because of the race or ethnicity of the victim”. He has appealed the judgment.

However, his inclusion caused plenty of headlines this week and Dupont was forced to address it in his press dealings earlier this week.

The president, meanwhile, was overheard giving the coach some public relations advice and his message was clear, don’t let the controversy overshadow a good news story.

The France team has been a good news story for the majority of this World Cup cycle with Dupont at the heart of their success. Yet, the spate of injuries to key personnel and the Chalureau affair has taken the sheen off the hosts on the eve of their big kick-off against New Zealand.

During pre-season, Dupont would have hoped to have his long-term half-back partner Romain Ntamack alongside him but he tore his ACL against Scotland, so Matthieu Jalibert will wear the No 10 shirt.

Jonathan Danty was gearing up for a big tournament, but the inside centre has been ruled out of the All Blacks game to weaken France’s hand further. The absence of Cyril Baille and Willemse takes away some of Dupont’s platform.

With each injury, the pressure and expectation on the Toulouse scrum-half grows.

“We all have a responsibility to do something great at this World Cup,” he said this week.

“I’m captain, so I’m perhaps more in the limelight than the others, but we all want to write our names into the tournament’s record books, something no French side has managed to do.

“There’s pressure because we’re expected to do well, and we’ve built up people’s hopes over the last four seasons with the results we’ve had.

“The pressure isn’t as high as the motivation and standards we set ourselves – or our ambition.”

His opposite number, Aaron Smith, is a big admirer of Dupont and reckons he’ll rise to the occasion.

“From everything I have seen of him, he has taken it all in his stride,” the experienced All Black said.

“I am sure there is lots of pressure but that seems to help his game. The bigger the stage, he usually stands up. I hope he’s feeling the pressure but he knows he has got the whole country behind him.”

Hailing from a small village in the south-west of France, Dupont first caught this writer’s eye when playing for Castres against Leinster in a 24-24 draw in 2017.

The eventual winners that year, a star-studded Leinster side featuring Johnny Sexton were expected to win on a Friday night at the Stade Pierre Fabre, but it was the diminutive 21-year-old in the No 9 shirt for the home side who scored a try and caused a host of problems.

He had already been capped by France at that stage and, by the end of the season, he was packing his bags for Toulouse who made him the fulcrum of their rebirth alongside Ntamack.

In the years since, they’ve restored the giants to their place on the top of the French game and won a European title, playing leading roles in the national team’s re-emergence as a proper force ahead of their home World Cup.

Now 26, his moment of deliverance has come and, as Smith suggested, there’s little about him to suggest he’ll shirk the responsibility.

“People expect a lot from us. We’ve had some convincing results in recent seasons, and we rank among the world’s best,” he said. “Everyone wants to see us lift the trophy. We believe in ourselves.

“That’s what drives us. We have to keep doing what we’ve been doing for the last four years, while being very ambitious.

“We need to take the positive energy of this pressure and let it carry us, relying on our fans and the trust we’ve built up over the last few years.”

The stage is set, he’s got star billing as he wins his 50th cap.

It’s showtime.

Verdict: France

France: T Ramos; D Penaud, G Fickou, Y Moefana, G Villiere; M Jalibert, A Dupont (capt); R Wardi, J Marchand, U Atonio; C Woki, T Flament; F Cros, C Ollivon, G Alldritt. Reps: P Mauvaka, JB Gros, D Aldegheri, R Taofifenua, P Boudehent, M Lucu, A Vincent, M Jaminet.

New Zealand: B Barrett; W Jordan, R Ioane, A Lienert-Brown, M Telea; R Mo’unga, A Smith; E de Groot, C Taylor, N Laulala; S Whitelock, S Barrett; D Papali’i, S Cane (capt), A Savea. Reps: S Taukei’aho, O Tu’ungafasi, F Newell, T Vaa’i, L Jacobson, F Christie, D Havili’i, Leicester Fainga’anuku.

Ref: J Peyper (South Africa)

France v New Zealand,

Live on RTÉ. Kick off: 8.15pm.