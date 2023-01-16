Graham Rowntree: ‘We can go to Toulouse and win’

If you were among the 22,295 at a typically wild and windy Thomond Park you’d have appreciated the delight across Munster at getting out of this with a 27-23 win, and seemingly mild damage on the injury front.

Toulouse qualifies as “a hard place to go”. Making that journey to the joint Pool B leaders, having lost at home to a Saints side who came to Limerick as rank outsiders, would be a trip to miss. Now they travel with the confidence of getting something from the game.

“Relief,” Graham Rowntree said of the victory by 14 men. “It could have got away from us, that. I said to the lads afterwards, it’s just relief. That could have easily gone away. It’s hard enough playing against a team like that with 15, never mind with 14 for 60 minutes.

“We’ve a lot of moving parts there at the end with injuries and substitutions and we were struggling a bit to relieve pressure from our own half and, again, we’ve got to have a look at giving them access through penalties, which eventually they scored two good tries off. So, yeah, relief but proud of the lads. Proud of their resolve and that will do us good going forward but again, there will be heaps to get right for next week.”

And so he should be.

Having done little to take advantage of the extra man once Jack O’Donoghue was red-carded – his try soon before departure was perhaps Munster’s best of the season – Saints got after Munster with venom in the second half and looked certain to chase them down, despite the huge contribution of man of the match Gavin Coombes.

On a personal level, then, the penalty from Jack Crowley to give Munster a bit of breathing space at the tail end of the game was critical to the outcome and the same for his development as an Ireland contender.

Moreover, they did it without having heavy firepower coming off the bench. John Ryan and Alex Kendellen made big impacts but Paddy Patterson, whose selection ahead of Conor Murray was the main talking point, struggled with the technical demands. Still, the achievement to get over the line was a huge one for the group.

“You have to stay calm, that’s the main thing,” said Shane Daly who saved a certain try in the endgame with a perfectly timed tackle on Rory Hutchinson.

“Strategically, for us, it (the sending-off) does change in the backfield: a lot of the time we’re in 14-1 rather than 13-2 (defensive shape) so we’ve more space to cover in the back so they took that well in the second half, leading to one of their tries.

“You have to work harder I suppose, but I think we did manage it well, especially in the first half, but in the second half I do think we could have been better than that, there were one or two instances where we probably gave them too much space and, in fairness to them, they were good enough to take it.

​“We always say, we back our fitness against anybody. Even with 14 players, we’re still confident that our fitness is going to be better than theirs. And I think it was. We got over the line thanks to the work we’ve been doing. We’ll stick to that and keep going forward with it.”

Rowntree said he had no concerns over the fitness of Peter O’Mahony and Joey Carbery, both of whom were replaced.

The out-half’s replacement came soon after a sluggish response from him to backtrack and get the ball off the field kept the momentum alive for Saints to pull another try back, putting the home team in desperate trouble with 23 minutes left.

Now they go to Toulouse needing something from that game to be safe.

“Definitely,” said Rowntree. “Regardless of what the qualification looks like, we need to go there and win again. That’s what you do for the next game and what a challenge. One of the toughest places to go in the world and win a game of rugby, and I think we can.”