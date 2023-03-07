Gonzaga fight off Newbridge to reach Leinster schools cup final

Hugo McLaughlin of Gonzaga College on his way to scoring his side's fourth try. Photo: Sportsfile

Gonzaga survived a mesmerising onslaught by Newbridge in the Leinster Schools Senior Cup semi-final at Energia Park this afternoon.

A rematch from the League final provided both sets of coaches with plenty of research into how best to proceed.

The problem for Newbridge was where the action was happening, mostly inside their half, Hugo McLaughlin making a break and forcing the defence into miraculous work in twice holding the ball up over their own line.

Then, Newbridge struck, like a bolt of lightning as Paddy Taylor swept inside the defence to feed Ciaran Mangan for a beautifully crafted try converted by Taylor in the 10th minute.

The next time out-half Martin looked to spin the ball, Aidan O’Flanagan stepped into an interception near halfway for Stephen McMahon to level it up in the 14th minute.

It was Champagne rugby on tap as Mangan’s sleight of hand enabled Lawlor to speed in behind, ducking and diving to the line for Taylor to kick the extras.

Gonzaga had to change the pace of the game, plumbing the lineout and maul to swing penalties and position, leading to a yellow card for prop Billy Bohan in the 28th minute.

A five-metre scrum was the platform from which number eight Pal Wilson, lurking as the first receiver, powered through a tackle for McMahon to make it all-square again.

Then, McLaughlin carved an opening to go close at the posts and, from the ensuing scrum, the ball was whipped right where hooker Luke McLaughlin grounded, McMahon’s slotting the conversion for 21-14 at the break.

An incision by O’Flanagan was all ‘Zaga needed given Hugo McLaughlin was on his shoulder to take the ball home, McMahon’s conversion making it double-scores 28-14 in the 42nd minute.

Then, John Walsh was binned for an indiscretion and Gonzaga rolled forward for Mikey Wall to threaten on the left.

A penalty advantage meant they could come back for the lineout and maul that delivered a second try for Luke McLaughlin for a 19-point lead in the third quarter.

Newbridge quickly hunted a reaction, Smithers-Larkin was tackled into touch by Wall and outstanding captain Shane Treacy kept charging on.

They were twice within inches at the posts before going wide for Lawlor to go over for 33-19 in the 57th minute.

The work of Shane Davitt and Daniel Cox was good for turnovers and prop Billy Bohan’s dummy set-up an attack which Taylor was able to turn into a try.

They just kept coming, Davitt and Mark Masterson motoring through contact and lock Davitt coming again to crash over for Taylor to make it a two-point game at the death.

Scorers – Gonzaga: L McLaughlin 2 tries; A O’Flanagan, P Wilson, H McLaughlin one try each; S McMahon 4 cons. Newbridge: T Lawlor 2 tries; P Taylor try, 3 cons; C Mangan, S Davitt one try each.

Gonzaga - H McLaughlin; JP Breslin, A O’Flanagan, J Browne, M Wall; S McMahon, T Brophy (J O’Dwyer 59); F O’Neill, L McLaughlin, A McVerry (J Sheil 59); J Kennedy, T Wyley; C Kennedy, G O’Grady (J Kelly 60), P Wilson (Capt).

Newbridge College - T Lawlor; R Allen (D Connolly 46), C Mangan, P Taylor, A Larkin-Smithers; P Martin (H Owens 46), T Brophy; JR Walsh (C O’Loughlin 70), M Masterson (J Montgomery 70), B Bohan; S Davitt, S Treacy (Capt); J Sheedy (S O’Loughlin 27, temp, J Dennis 68), R McGroary (D Cox 42), R Munnelly.