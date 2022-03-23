Gonzaga earn their place in Leinster Senior Cup final after seeing off St Mary’s challenge

Noah Maguire of Gonzaga College pushes through the St Mary's defence during the Bank of Ireland Leinster Rugby Schools Senior Cup semi-final at Energia Park in Donnybrook. Photo: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Gonzaga were first past the post to make it into the Leinster Schools' Senior Cup final at Energisa Park on Wednesday.

St Mary’s certainly didn’t come to play second fiddle and they started marvellously, moving the ball with assurance for openside Luc Manselli to dive over for Conor Tracey to convert in the sixth minute.

Gradually, Gonzaga began to take control through their maul and their preference to let the ball beat the man with precision passing, leading to Hugo McLaughlin’s penalty in the 19th minute.

A crisp offload by Tim Cotter and sensational stretch of the legs by Toby Hammond for 40 metres enabled centre Jody Browne to finish through a dog-leg defence, McLaughlin converting in the 22nd minute.

They were soon at it again, pulling in defenders from a maul and their driving game for Hugh Goddard’s superb timing of the pass to put McLaughlin over on the left for seven points.

The work rate of Paul Wilson was rewarded when starting an attack with a front-foot carry and then ending it by wrong-footing the St Mary’s defence for the third try, McLaughlin converting for 24-7 on half-time.

A clever move from the lineout put St Mary's Peter O’Beirne into space. Andrew Sparrow bowled over tacklers and Evan Moynihan had the strength in twisting to the line, Tracey adding the extras in the 47th minute.

Referee Paul Haycock judged a Moynihan tackle as high and awarded a penalty try, which renewed Gonzaga’s 17-point lead in the 50th minute.

St Mary’s flanker Aaron O’Brien’s leg drive earned another try for Tracey to add the conversion, leaving McLaughlin to seal the issue for Gonzaga from a penalty in the 65th minute.

SCORERS - Gonzaga: L McLaughlin try, 2 pens, 3 cons; P Wilson, J Browne try each; Pen try. St Mary's: E Moynihan, L Manselli, A O’Brien try each; C Tracey 3 cons

GONZAGA COLLEGE - H McLaughlin; H Neville, H Goddard, J Browne, O O’Neill; S McMahon, M Sullivan; T Hammond, T Cotter, G Morris, T Murphy, L O’Callaghan, N Maguire (Capt), G O’ Donnell, P Wilson. Replacements - A McVerry for Hammond 22 mins - temp; O Murray for Sullivan 56 mins; T Noone for O’Donnell 61 mins; A O’Flanagan for Neville 65 mins.

ST MARY’S COLLEGE - J Brennan; P O’Beirne, R Moore, E Moynihan, S Kennedy; D Gilbourne (Capt), C Tracey; F King, M McHugh, A Sparrow, T McEniff, L Policky, A O’Brien, L Manselli, L McGauran. Replacements - L Jennings for Manselli ht; T O’Shea for King 37 mins; Z Hopkins for Moore 56 mins; G Mulvihill for Tracey, S O’Leary for McHugh, D Leane for Policky, R Smyth for O’Brien, M Blake for Kennedy all 65 mins.

Referee - P Haycock, Leinster Branch.