Glory beckons for rowing and rugby cousins of West Cork 

All he ever wanted to do was carry a ball.

Gavin Coombes remembers the first time he held one on the sidelines in Skibbereen RFC as a kid. You can tell a lot about a child when they first touch a rugby ball.

Some fling it in the air. Some try to kick it. Coombes, however, tried to start a shemozzle with his brother and cousin.

“I’d say I was getting stuck with them and ended up in a fight, in tears at the end of it I’d say,” he smiles now.

Even in minis-rugby, it was clear this was not a future out-half or winger in the offing. That’s not to say just merely wanted to be a wrecking ball. He liked to play, too.

A story that still has legs from his first days in the Munster Academy as a raw 18-year-old illustrates the point neatly.

The late Anthony Foley was impressed by this beefy behemoth from deepest West Cork but recoiled in mock horror in his first training session when a slew of erratic off-loads tumbled to the turf.

“Off and do a few laps,” Axel would say, clearly hoping to dampen the enthusiasm of this budding Carlos Spencer.

Except Coombes returned from his plodding purgatory and proceeded to spill the pill with even more alacrity than before. “Off and do a few laps . . .”

He smiles now at the poignancy of the memory.

“I’ve been hearing that from the lads all year. ‘You’re only a flash in the pan!’ That was one of my first sessions. I had come from schools rugby where you can throw the ball wherever you want to. I haven’t been able to live it down since.”

After a belated breakthrough season – he is now 23 and has served his lengthy apprenticeship in waiting behind a host of seasoned pros – he is primed for an Ireland debut next month.

The initial ambition had only been of wearing Munster red, though.

“I remember my grandfather and my mother laughing at me when I was younger saying it,” he smiles. “It was always a dream and I stuck at it. Luckily I had the backing of all my family and friends.”

Although marked out as an immediate prospect for the Academy on leaving school, he still enjoyed the scenic route seemingly long lost to the pro game; he even lined out for Young Munster as he waited, patiently, to make an impact up the food chain.

“I thoroughly enjoyed club rugby,” says Coombes.

“Just meeting lads who weren’t in the Munster set-up, who were just setting down roots in Limerick. The AIL is a great competition, more competitive than people think and a great place to learn your trade.”

That humility and life beyond the myopic professional bubble has armed him well. When the chance came last season, he seized it with his giant claws.

“I would have always backed myself, I knew what I could do. It was all about getting the opportunity and then showcasing it.

“I got a consistent run of games and then I felt that stood to me and then when I got chance in big games, I felt like I took them.

“I wasn’t just a passenger. I feel like if I could perform in those big games. I can go and do it again.

"I played 22 games, starting week in and week out has given me the confidence to know I can play at this level and push on.”

CJ Stander’s retirement thieves him of an inspiration but also provides opportunity; there are shoes to fill and he can follow in their steps.

“Even when I was 18, I could always have gone to him and he would have given me little details I needed to know.

“He’s up there with the top professionals I’ve ever seen. He’s a great guy so someone I could easily bounce off.

“He just said to take the opportunity, put the jersey in a better place than what he had given it to me. ‘Enjoy it, prepare and go for it’.”

It could be a momentous summer for West Cork, as the footballers defend their provincial crown and Paul O’Donovan rows for gold.

Coombes, whose other cousin is fellow Munster man Liam, may have rowed with a rugby ball but resisted rowing in a boat.

“Paul would have been in our house every Christmas but I was more a basketball and GAA player. I’ll drop him a text in Tokyo. It would be a great summer if we all get what we want.”

Although anxious to accelerate now, he hasn’t minded the journey while waiting.