Glory beckons for rowing and rugby cousins of West Cork 

Gavin Coombes going through his paces at Ireland training. Photo: Ryan Byrne/INPHO Expand

Gavin Coombes going through his paces at Ireland training. Photo: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

David Kelly Twitter Email

All he ever wanted to do was carry a ball.

Gavin Coombes remembers the first time he held one on the sidelines in Skibbereen RFC as a kid. You can tell a lot about a child when they first touch a rugby ball.

Some fling it in the air. Some try to kick it. Coombes, however, tried to start a shemozzle with his brother and cousin.

