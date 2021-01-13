Glasgow to cool interest in Munster out-half Ben Healy after return of Duncan Weir

Glasgow's interest in signing Munster out-half Ben Healy is set to cool after the club confirmed the return of Scottish ace Duncan Weir ahead of next season.

The Scottish side had shown keen interest in luring Healy to Scotstoun after they were made aware that the Tipperary native is eligible to play for Scotland due to his family roots.

With the IRFU placing a hold on all contract negotiations on the back of the financial difficulties arising from Covid-19, Glasgow sensed an opening and are understood to have made Healy more than one strong offer, which included being propelled into the Scotland squad.

However, having announced that Weir will return to the club following a stint in England with Worcester, Glasgow are expected to end their pursuit of Healy for now.

Read More

The 21-year old has enjoyed an impressive breakthrough with Munster, and although he is still in the Academy, Healy is seen as an important part of the province's future plans.

Another former Munster out-half is expected to join Glasgow, however, as Ian Keatley is set to join the Scottish outfit until the end of the season, having left Benetton by mutual consent.

Online Editors