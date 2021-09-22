| 18.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Given shallow depths of women’s rugby pool, competition for Ireland places won’t be happening overnight

Brendan Fanning

Beibhinn Parsons should be the poster girl in the IRFU’s mission to grow the women’s game here

The Ireland team stand for the national anthem during the Rugby World Cup 2022 Europe Qualifying Tournament match against Italy at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in Parma. Photo by Roberto Bregani/Sportsfile Expand

Close

The Ireland team stand for the national anthem during the Rugby World Cup 2022 Europe Qualifying Tournament match against Italy at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in Parma. Photo by Roberto Bregani/Sportsfile

The Ireland team stand for the national anthem during the Rugby World Cup 2022 Europe Qualifying Tournament match against Italy at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in Parma. Photo by Roberto Bregani/Sportsfile

The Ireland team stand for the national anthem during the Rugby World Cup 2022 Europe Qualifying Tournament match against Italy at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in Parma. Photo by Roberto Bregani/Sportsfile

Three years ago Ireland’s Under-20s played off against Japan in their final game of the World Rugby Junior Championship in a match weighed down with stress.

It hadn’t been a great tournament for our lot, and if they lost this one they would be relegated to a lower competition the following season. Unthinkable.

The final play of the game saw Japan forcing an exhausted Ireland to defend their six points lead through phase after phase, under a boiling summer sun in the south of France. When finally replacement hooker Dylan Tierney-Martin won a turnover penalty he was swamped by sweaty men in green.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy