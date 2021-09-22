Three years ago Ireland’s Under-20s played off against Japan in their final game of the World Rugby Junior Championship in a match weighed down with stress.

It hadn’t been a great tournament for our lot, and if they lost this one they would be relegated to a lower competition the following season. Unthinkable.

The final play of the game saw Japan forcing an exhausted Ireland to defend their six points lead through phase after phase, under a boiling summer sun in the south of France. When finally replacement hooker Dylan Tierney-Martin won a turnover penalty he was swamped by sweaty men in green.

The relief was overwhelming, more akin to a team hanging on to win a cup semi-final than surviving in a basement battle. Watching the reaction of the Irish women against Italy in Parma last weekend struck the same chord.

Yes, they have to play Scotland on Saturday to complete the job of qualification for the World Cup in New Zealand, but had it gone south last Sunday it would have pushed Adam Grigg’s team over the edge.

In 2018 the IRFU gobsmacked us with their Strategic Plan aiming for 20 per cent of the game here populated by women within five years. You could have heard a pin drop in the suite in the Aviva when David Nucifora, the union’s Performance Director, shared that nugget.

Ireland's Beibhinn Parsons in action against Maria Magatti of Italy during the Rugby World Cup 2022 Europe qualifying tournament at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in Parma, Italy. Photo: Roberto Bregani/Sportsfile

Ireland's Beibhinn Parsons in action against Maria Magatti of Italy during the Rugby World Cup 2022 Europe qualifying tournament at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in Parma, Italy. Photo: Roberto Bregani/Sportsfile

In effect he was talking about more than doubling a miniscule playing base into a tiny one. Between adults, schools and youth players the total was well under the 5,000 mark.

So the IRFU had to be looking for an explosion in female participation in “coaching, referees, volunteers and committees” to get within an ass’s roar of the 20 per cent target. To hit that bullseye would require the bulk of men and boys to reverse from rugby altogether.

We have no idea how those areas of improvement are looking, more than half way through the programme schedule.

In fairness none of us saw Covid coming, but certainly the IRFU knew back then if they gathered all the adult women in the country in the same place at the same time it wouldn’t present a logistical challenge. Social distancing was still a year away, but that wouldn’t have been a problem.

Rather the problem was nailing their colours to the mast knowing at some point there would be mountainous waves crashing down.

You wonder does the average sports fan in Ireland appreciate how shallow is the women’s rugby pool. The national side enjoy a media profile way out of step with their footprint on the ground.

This is partly because their Six Nations and World Cup campaigns are tagged on to the men’s events, which are massive, and partly because there is a recognition across the board that women’s sport needs a lot more airtime.

So there is an element here of being careful what you wish for. For example if you’re a mile off the pace you’d be reluctant to round up all your friends and relations to come and watch you run in a series of big races.

On the other hand, if they arrive en masse you have to put your best foot forward. That’s what the Ireland women’s team are doing now. They are loading as much knowledge and skill development into the current squad because there are so few options outside that group.

The best example is in the currently dysfunctional lineout, which was at the root of the defeat by Spain 10 days ago. Suggested remedies have included drafting Paul O’Connell in to help.

In a small system like ours it makes sense to move resources around occasionally to reach parts in need of assistance, but is anyone suggesting Paul O’Connell has a unique technique to impart that will transform a hooker’s throwing action?

He could suggest to World Rugby they downsize the ball from 5 to 4. The consistent blights across the women’s game are poor punting skills, weak scrumhalf passing and short, wayward lineout throwing. All would be made easier with a smaller ball.

In the meantime Ireland are trying to change their own big picture – numbers playing the game – which is a long play.

It was never going to shift dramatically even before the arrival of Covid, so it’s already behind schedule. It requires a motivated salesforce to ramp up numbers, which is hardly going to happen in an organisation like the IRFU that has just come through a round of redundancies.

If they have anyone not flat out fighting the fires that tend to break out in the women’s game then let them settle on a few easy-sells. Like Beibhinn Parsons, Dorothy Wall, Stacey Flood, Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe and Linda Djougang.

It’s unfortunate that most of their media work has been taken up with explaining stuff going wrong, on and off the field, but you hope they will get past that.

Parsons in particular has star quality. The women’s game in Ireland is staring up a steep hill already conquered by GAA. The explosion in the numbers of girls and women playing Gaelic football – modified sensibly from the men’s game – is one of the great sports stories in this country.

They have high profile role models in virtually every county, but Parsons should be the poster girl for women’s rugby.

At only 19 she seems to have a sound head on her shoulders to go with a rare ability to slalom through opposition defences.

So why does she not see more of the ball? She relies partly on opponents to kick the ball deep – not a lot of that going on – and partly on her own team to create strike plays that will put her in space. You need very good all-round skills to present those plays, so that’s a struggle.

The current crew will get better as they go on, but creating competition for places won’t be happening overnight.