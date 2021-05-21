Girvan Dempsey ‘looking forward to a new chapter’ as Bath role ends

Bath have confirmed that former Ireland full-back Girvan Dempsey will leave his role as the club's attack coach at the end of the season.

In a statement, the Terenure man said he is "really looking forward to a new chapter" as he prepares to leave the English Premiership side after three seasons.

Having previously coached at Leinster, Dempsey moved to The Rec in 2018.

“Bath is a very special place and I’ve really enjoyed my time at Bath Rugby. I’d like to thank Stuart (Hooper), all the players and staff for the warm welcome they afforded me and my family. I alsowant to thank our brilliant supporters, who we have sadly missed down at the Rec," he said.

“I leave having forged many great friendships and with a lot of happy memories. I’m really looking forward to a new chapter and I wish everyone at Bath Rugby every success for the future.”

Hooper praised Dempsey for the role he played at the club.

“He is an outstanding person inside and out. I want to thank him for everything he has given to the club in his three seasons with us," the director of rugby said.

Read More

“He, like all of us, is judged on the 80 but it is his attention to detail in the 10,000 minutes that is a true reflection of his character. Girvan will be missed by everyone and we all wish him the success hedeserves in his next venture.”

Dempsey will be replaced by David WIlliams in the role.