Girvan Dempsey aims to use Leinster lessons to reinvigorate Bath

Mixed martial artist Conor McGregor was not talking about Irish rugby coaches when he stood in the Dublin octagon after a first-round, home-town victory over Diego Brandao four years ago.

But the mantra certainly speaks to how his compatriots in the oval-ball game have spread their wings and enjoyed success this year. Ronan O’Gara helped the Crusaders to another Super Rugby title. Paul O’Connell, joined the backroom staff of Stade Français to run lineouts. Noel McNamara, the Ireland Under-20 coach has headed to New Zealand for a placement with Mitre 10 Cup outfit North Harbour.

Girvan Dempsey, who left all-conquering Leinster at the end of last season to join Bath as Todd Blackadder’s attack coach, hails from the same city as McGregor. Although you will not hear him making brash claims in post-match interviews, he represents one of the most interesting additions to the Gallagher Premiership.

“I always looked to Mark McCall and Jeremy Davidson,” Dempsey says, rolling off the bosses of Saracens and Brive as two of his chief influences. “There weren’t too many coaches [before them] who had gone and dipped their toe in other countries and competitions to get exposure.

“The way the professional game is, it is a risk. But the game is also global now and there is huge opportunity around the world. I look at Ronan, Paulie and Geordie [Murphy] up in Leicester as well.

“They were smart, smart footballers as players and had a wealth of experience and knowledge. They’re the guys who could easily fit into coaching set-ups.”

Reports out of Farleigh House befit Dempsey’s pedigree and suggest the calm 42 year-old has fitted in as well. Encouraged into coaching in 2009 by Michael Cheika, Joe Schmidt’s predecessor at Leinster, Dempsey swiftly rose through the ranks. Before graduating to the post of senior backs coach in 2015, the 82-cap former full-back had managed Leinster’s prolific academy and overseen two British and Irish Cup victories for the ‘A’ side.

Those teams were punctuated by Tadhg Furlong, Dan Leavy and stars of today. So, at least in part, Dempsey can be credited for the emergence of a special crop of players that energised Schmidt’s national set-up and underpinned a wonderful 2017-18 campaign for country and province.

Explaining his move, Dempsey believes “it’s not feasible in the modern game to think you are going to be an Arsene Wenger or a Guy Noves”. He and his wife Ann-Marie had lived in Sandycove on Dublin’s south coast for 15 years. They felt their boys Peter, nine, and Patrick, six, were at a good age to uproot.

Dempsey is proactive and progressive. Still, revisiting Leinster’s Champions Cup triumph – and the intricate, incisive play that characterised it – divulges the methods Bath supporters can expect.

“Leinster’s attack grew over a number of years,” he explains. “It didn’t happen overnight. We put in a huge amount of groundwork through developing skills, developing players’ ability to make decisions and having an attacking framework that allowed players to do that. We didn’t want to be constrained or be seen as a one-style team.

“There was a clear Leinster philosophy, but within that, we wanted to have the ability to play a pressurised rugby game dependant on conditions and opposition and we wanted to be able to roll up our sleeves and play a tough game, which we showed on a number of occasions.

“Exeter [in the pool stage] was one of the key examples of that. We had a massive amount of admiration and respect for what they had done. We knew that to beat them, we had to adapt our style and have a clear strategy going into that game. We did, and it was the same going into Saracens.”

Asked to pick out favourite moments that best encapsulated Leinster as a side under Leo Cullen in their double season, Dempsey nods and smiles at the suggestion of Leavy’s try in the quarter-final against Saracens – set up by a slick exchange of passes with lock James Ryan. Then he highlights a couple more.

“The composure in the [European] final in Bilbao against Racing was pretty special. We were thinking about coming down from the stands early because it was a long trip down two lifts to get pitch-side. We were thinking about extra-time. Then obviously we got the penalty and that was massive.

“I look back to the pool-stages against Montpellier in the RDS. [Wing] Barry Daly, who’s a player that a lot of people might not have known, scored a try in the corner. He was faced with a one-on-two, dropped his shoulder and carried the ball over the line. That gave us the confidence to kick on out of the pool.”

By now, the pace of Dempsey’s descriptions has quickened. The detail is finer, too. All of it bodes well for the direction he will be offering Bath as they prepare to face Bristol on Friday evening.

“Some of the special plays, even in the final – Isa Nacewa’s break down the short-side off the lineout when we broke wide and then came back on a wrap-around play off Jonny[Sexton] and got back into the 22 and ended up getting a penalty [to draw level at 3-3]. That was huge.

“I get a huge amount of enjoyment out of seeing special plays come off and seeing the players’ enthusiasm and energy around playing them.”

Irish accomplishments have yielded collective introspection from the English game and criticism of the Pro 14. Unsurprisingly, Dempsey has a measured outlook. He cites Leinster’s difficult 2014-15 season as the catalyst for outstanding centre Garry Ringrose and fly-half Ross Byrne, among others, pushing through but admits the Pro 14 format is “helpful” for building game-time. He sounds poised for Premiership demands with Bath, though.

“When we’d scout English teams, we were always envious of how they could build cohesion and continuity in terms of combinations of players and positions. We had our challenges with rotation because of player management and international players only being allowed to play a certain amount of minutes. But that leant itself to growing the younger kids – it had pros and cons.

“I’m really excited about this challenge and with the squad we have here, we’ll hopefully be able to do something in between. It won’t be the same team rolled out every week. We’ll hopefully have a fit, healthy and experienced squad so we can make some changes and make some tweaks and keep it fresh.”

Schmidt seconded Dempsey to his backroom team for Ireland’s 2017 tour of Japan and the USA. Stuart Lancaster and Cheika are previous colleagues of Dempsey and his insight on the Test arena should benefit a Bath squad aiming to bounce back from an underwhelming return last term. As for an amusing subplot, their Champions Cup pool contains Leinster.

Dempsey says Bath possess “fantastic leaders”. Matt Garvey, Rhys Priestland, Dave Attwood and Jamie Roberts are the obvious figureheads. And, as Dempsey wraps up, it feels as though Eddie Jones’ England can also benefit from players such as Jonathan Joseph, Anthony Watson and Joe Cokanasiga spending time with him.

“I look at it as trying to make the game easier for your mate, the guy beside you on the pitch,” he finishes. “How can you do that through your actions and what you discuss with him live in the moment or when you catch up after a game? You don’t always wait for a coach.

“There are times when it is coach-led but other times, you are trying to get player ownership, particularly from younger guys who might not have felt confident doing that in the past or wouldn’t have had the opportunity to do that. That’s huge, because they’re the guys who are on the field.

“You’ve only got a mic, and by the time your message gets through to them, the moment might be gone. They’ve got to be able to make those decisions, help each other out on the field and figure it out.”

