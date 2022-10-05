Georgian Nika Amashukeli to referee Ireland against South Africa in November

Referee Nika Amashukeli during the Ireland and Italy match at the Aviva Stadium in February. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Georgian referee Nika Amashukeli will take charge of Ireland's blockbuster clash against South Africa next month.

The reigning world champions are due to arrive in Dublin for the mouthwatering showdown at the Aviva Stadium on November 5.

Amashukeli became the first Georgia to referee a tier 1 Test in 2021 and ever since then he has been rising through the ranks, having officiated Ireland v Japan in November that same year, as well as the Six Nations encounter between Ireland and Italy earlier this year.

South African Jaco Peyper will oversee Ireland's clash with Fiji on November 12, with New Zealand's Ben O'Keefe confirmed as the man in the middle for the Australia game a week later.

Meanwhile, English man Matthew Carley will ref Ireland 'A' v All Blacks XV on November 4 at the RDS, with his compatriot Karl Dickson in line to take charge of Munster v South Africa XV in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on November 10.

Elsewhere, England’s Wayne Barnes is set to make history when he takes charge of his 100th and 101st tests during the November window.

Barnes, who made his debut in Fiji in June 2006, will become only the second referee to reach a century of tests behind Nigel Owens when he takes charge of Wales v New Zealand at the Principality Stadium on November 5.