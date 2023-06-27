Georgia prop Vakhtang Abdaladze leaves Leinster to take two-year deal with Brive

The tighthead prop, who grew up in Blanchardstown in north Dublin and represented Ireland at U-20s level, declared for his native Georgia last season, which threw his Leinster future into question despite the fact that he was contracted until 2024.

That’s because the 27-year-old, who played 27 times for Leinster since making his debut in 2017, is considered ‘non-Irish qualified’ and Leinster also have Samoa captain Michael Ala’alatoa on their books and he’s further up the pecking order.

So, Abdaladze has made the move to the recently relegated Brive, who will play in PROD2, and he’ll compete with Daniel Brennan, son of Trevor, for a starting spot.

Speaking to independent.ie in February, Abdaladze said he was fully aware of the consequences of switching international allegiances on his Leinster career but had no regrets.

“Everyone at Leinster has been supportive, they know the details. I’m not Irish-qualified and that moved my trajectory elsewhere, but for how it’s going now and the way it is at the minute, I’m happy out,” he said.

“If you gave me the decision again, 10 times out of 10 I’d make the same one. How it affected my father, I’d make it 11 out of 10. The career it’s been, what can I do that can make myself and my family happy ... how I can benefit from it is secondary to that.

“There’s not much that can beat that.”

Abdaladze made his debut in November and featured in the European Championships last spring, but injury ruined the end to his season and he has not been included in Georgia’s World Cup training-squad.