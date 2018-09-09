Geordan Murphy defends how Leicester Tigers handled Dominic Ryan's concussion case

Geordan Murphy has defended Leicester Tigers’ handling of former player Dominic Ryan, who announced his retirement from professional rugby on Saturday due to concussion.

Geordan Murphy has defended Leicester Tigers’ handling of former player Dominic Ryan, who announced his retirement from professional rugby on Saturday due to concussion.

In the wake of a 49-33 victory over Newcastle Falcons, his first game as interim head coach after the departure of Matt O’Connor, Murphy extended his sympathies to the 28 year-old.

“It’s really sad,” he said. “Dominic’s a great bloke – a friend of mine – and it’s always sad when players have to retire.

“I think it’s a difficult one and it’s obviously going to be more prevalent in the game with concussions and what’s going forward.”

After coming off the bench for Leicester against Northampton Saints at Franklin’s Gardens a year ago today, Ryan collided the elbow of with opponent George North and stayed down.

Following an assessment from two Tigers medics with referee JP Doyle in close attendance, it was determined that he was only winded.

Ryan, who won one cap for Ireland in 2014, revealed this weekend that “I wasn’t aware at the time if I was knocked out”. He joined the subsequent scrum without undergoing a head injury assessment (HIA) and completed the match.

Murphy was asked whether Leicester could have acted differently during last season’s East Midlands derby.

“I don’t think so,” he replied. “I think there will be a lot of criticism. I was actually one of the first guys to Dominic on the field when the media said he was concussed but I spoke to him and he wasn’t. He was fine.

“He was a little bit confused at the next lineout because we had just lost [lock] Mike Williams [to a yellow card] and he didn’t know his role. That’s where the misconception of him being knocked out was.

“After that, I thought he was handled pretty well by our medics here. I think the medics at Tigers are some of the best in the world.

“We’re flagging more HIAs than any other team. We had 12 last year, I think, which is far more than any other team in the Premiership.”

As he explains in a harrowing interview for Saturday’s edition of The Irish Times, Ryan fell unconscious following a “gentle tap” from teammate Tom Youngs in the 18th minute of a match against Harlequins two weeks later.

This time, Leicester physios ordered a HIA. Ryan failed it. Having suffered two previous concussions during his final months at Leinster before moving to the East Midlands, he visited neurologist Dr Richard Sylvester in London and was stood down for 12 weeks.

Ryan’s retirement statement details prolonged periods in his bedroom with the lights dimmed, how it helped him to wear sunglasses indoors and a fit of nausea brought on by a light training session on December 22.

Leicester’s medical staff told Ryan to report any further issues and he was involved in the squad to face Castres in the European Champions Cup in January.

Ryan stresses that it was “absolutely fair” of Matt O’Connor to ask him to play but he suffered from dizziness during a 55-minute appearance and actively avoided carrying the ball into contact.

When the back-rower was replaced and told a physio about his condition, he was asked “why the hell didn’t you tell us?” and broke down in tears on the touchline.

Ryan did not represent Leicester again and, at the end of last season, the club released him. Another meeting with Dr Sylvester then convinced Ryan to bow out of professional rugby.

“It’s certainly a concern for me, as a former player, that players’ health and safety is paramount,” Murphy continued yesterday.

“If we have any concerns, or even shades of it, we get the guys to see the top specialists. It is really sad for Dippy [Ryan] but sometimes that happens in rugby.”

Online Editors