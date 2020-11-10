Garry Ringrose targets Leinster's Champions Cup campaign for return from broken jaw

Pictured is Ireland rugby player Garry Ringrose at the launch of Aviva’s Ireland’s Call competition (see below for details). Photo: Inpho/Dan Sheridan

Garry Ringrose admits he is unlikely to make it back from a broken jaw in time for Ireland's latter Autumn Nations Cup games, and is instead targeting a return for the start of Leinster's Heineken Champions Cup campaign next month.

Ringrose suffered the nasty facial injury in Ireland's Six Nations win over Italy last month, and required surgery to insert a plate, as well as a couple of screws.

The 25-year old had already broken his thumb in Ireland's Six Nations opener back in February, and although he returned for the elongated conclusion, he was forced off in the first-half of Italy victory, and was subsequently ruled out of the defeat to France.

Any slim hopes of the Leinster centre returning for the Autumn Nations Cup appear to have diminished, and although Ringrose will never say never, he is keen to ensure that his jaw is given sufficient time to heal.

"I don't know, is the honest answer because I am going to review it with the surgeon," Ringrose said.

"Certainly at the moment, it doesn't look likely. But the reason I am going back each week is to review things and check up and see how things are progressing on that front.

"So, I don't think anything is ever completely written off. I'd be hopeful and I've love that to be the case, but I'm not going to lie to you and say that it is because it mightn't be as well.

"So I'm really not too sure but at the moment it's not likely.

"It's just over two weeks post-op now, I was able to get seen pretty quickly after the bang on the jaw.

"It's probably been a slow two weeks because of the initial slow nature of the rehab, there was not much I could do, it was pretty fragile.

"But in the last couple of days, I've been able to get moving again and that will kick on even further from next week on so I'm pretty excited given I'm just sitting at home, not up to much which was tough but thankfully I'm through the worst of it now."

Leinster are due to kick off their European campaign next month following Ireland's Autumn Nations Cup commitments.

And Ringrose is confident he will be ready to return then.

"Yeah, I'm definitely targeting that," he added.

"I've seen the surgeon regularly, every week or two-week intervals, obviously it's under review and it will be monitored how I progress but that would definitely be the target.

"The last two weeks because of the nature of the break, just getting a couple of screws and a plate in to lock it up, and have it stronger than before.

"Just the last two weeks have been pretty much letting that heal so the surgeon was recommending for me to do as little as possible, literally turning over on a bike, going for walks, that was about the extent of it, certainly for the two weeks.

"During lockdown it was not like I was doing much more than that anyway.

"Thankfully I'm through that two-week period now and can get back into slightly more intense training, obviously not contact quite yet, a few more weeks to go on that front.

"But, yeah, a bit more intense physical training can kick on from next week onwards."

