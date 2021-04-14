Furlong, Henshaw, Keenan and van der Flier nominated for European Player of the Year

Robbie Henshaw is one of four Leinster players nominated for the EPCR Player of the Year. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Four Leinster players have made the long list of EPCR European Player of the Year award nominees named today.

Tadhg Furlong, Robbie Henshaw, Hugo Keenan and Josh van der Flier are the only Irish players to make the 15-man list.

Leinster’s opponents in the Champions Cup semi-final, Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle, are also well represented with 5 nominations in Gregory Alldritt, Levani Botia, Kevin Gourdon, Raymond Rhule and Will Skelton.

The remainder of the list is made up from players who will feature in the other semi-final with Antoine Dupont, Jerome Kaino, Julien Marchand and Romain Ntamack of Toulouse along with Matthieu Jalibert from fellow Top 14 side Bordeaux-Begles.

The contenders will be reduced to a shortlist of five by a combination of the public vote and the judging panel of Erik Bonneval (beIN SPORTS), Bryan Habana (Channel 4), Sonja McLaughlan (BBC Radio 5 Live), Alan Quinlan (Virgin Media) and Dimitri Yachvili (France Télévisions) before voting re-opens with the winner of the Anthony Foley Memorial Trophy announced after the Champions Cup final on May 22.

EPCR European Player of the Year 2021 award nominees:

Gregory Alldritt (La Rochelle)

Levani Botia (La Rochelle)

Antoine Dupont (Toulouse)

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster)

Kevin Gourdon (La Rochelle)

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster)

Matthieu Jalibert (Bordeaux-Begles)

Jerome Kaino (Toulouse)

Hugo Keenan (Leinster)

Julien Marchand (Toulouse)

Kotaro Matsushima (ASM Clermont Auvergne)

Romain Ntamack (Toulouse)

Raymond Rhule (La Rochelle)

Will Skelton (La Rochelle)

Josh van Der Flier (Leinster)

Online Editors