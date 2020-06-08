Full crowds to be allowed in stadiums for New Zealand's rugby return

Hopes of rugby resuming some form of normality have been handed a major boost as New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has confirmed there will be no limit on crowd numbers for Super Rugby Aotearoa, which kicks off on Saturday.

Supporters will be allowed to attend games en-masse, as New Zealand continue to relax their Covid-19 restrictions.

The news will come as a major boost to the cash-strapped union, while closer to home, the IRFU will be carefully monitoring how the Kiwis fare in what is a huge decision.

As things stand, when rugby resumes in Ireland on August 22, it will be behind closed doors at the Aviva Stadium, but this latest development comes as another very encouraging sign that supporters may be allowed to attend games sooner rather than later.

New Zealand has been ahead of the curve since the pandemic began, and countries like Ireland will be hoping to follow their lead.

As of midnight tonight, the New Zealand government will lift all restrictions on mass gatherings, including at stadiums.

"It is a testament to all New Zealanders that we are in a position to lift restrictions on mass gatherings and it’s a massive boost for Investec Super Rugby Aotearoa," NZR chief executive Mark Robinson said.

"We’re incredibly proud, and grateful, to be the first professional sports competition in the world to be in a position to have our teams play in front of their fans again. It’s going to be a very special and unique competition and it’s fitting that New Zealanders now have a chance to be part of it."

Kick-off times have been moved to Saturdays at 8.05am (Irish time) and Sundays at 4.35am (Irish time).

NZ head of professional rugby Chris Lendrum added:

"With the return of community sport, we wanted to give our many fans involved in Saturday sport time to finish up their games, get ready to head out, and then across town to our venues. We’re excited to be able to provide some daytime Sunday rugby in 2020.

"With the change to Level 1 our teams can now prepare normally for matches, rather than asking them to fly in and out on match day."

Super Rugby Aotearoa, a 10-week competition involving New Zealand's five Super Rugby clubs, will begin this weekend with the Highlanders taking on the Chiefs on Saturday (8.35am), while the Blues play the Hurricanes on Sunday (4.35am).

Every game will be shown live on Sky Sports with repeats from 10am.

